East Coast MP Dana Kirkpatrick presents Curtis Hawkes, of Hawkes Logging, with the Skilled Professional of the Year trophy, the top award at the Eastland Forestry Awards on Friday night.

The Eastland Forestry Awards were handed out in Gisborne on Friday night and the top award went to Curtis Hawkes, of Hawkes Logging.

A crowd of about 500 celebrated the numerous nominees and winners put forward by their peers and their companies.

Hawkes Logging came to the region from Northland, and Curtis Hawkes leads his crew on the extreme terrain of the East Coast.

He took away the Skilled Professional of the Year 2024 trophy as well as Harvesting Excellence, Crew of the Year and Outstanding Health & Safety awards.

East Coast MP Dana Kirkpatrick, who presented the top award, said Hawkes had shown a high level of professionalism and work ethic in all aspects of the job.

He was recognised as a true leader by example, “not asking anything of anyone that they themselves will not do”.

There were 66 nominations for the Eastland Forestry Awards this year, a record high for the region.

In several categories, there were close runners-up.

Eastland Wood Council chairman Warren Rance said there was a true sense of camaraderie and compassion among those who attended the awards night.

“But there was also a lot of reflection.

“It has been a difficult period for the industry, through cyclones Hale and Gabrielle, so it was nice to come together to acknowledge our colleagues who have worked tirelessly and resiliently throughout this time,” he said.

Those in attendance also reflected on the support given to workers and their communities, voting on the Good Deed award on the night.

It was eventually awarded to Pourau Incorporation (owned by the Potae family) and Kuru Contracting as joint winners.

They worked together to meet the needs of the coastal community as well as primary industry by building a bypass road between Hikuwai One and Hikuwai Three Bridge, to reconnect the state highway following the loss of Hikuwai One Bridge after Cyclone Gabrielle.

Tania Gibb, of Ra Whakapono Logging, took out the top prize for Woman in Forestry.

“Tania’s passion for ensuring the rights and safety of workers was described as truly inspiring in her nomination, and her significant impact on the local forestry community was acknowledged,” Rance said.

Eastland Wood Council (EWC) chief executive Philip Hope was acknowledged for his unrelenting advocacy throughout the region and with local and central government during his tenure at the helm.

“The Eastland Forestry Awards evening was a true testament to outstanding role models and innovative initiatives and services that have seen the industry continue to operate and survive the last few years,” Rance said.

“We are grateful for our workforce who have continued throughout significant adversity this past 18 months, and we look forward to our future together as we continue to work hard for our East Coast community.”

Awards:

Skilled Professional of the Year 2024 (Sponsored by EWC): Curtis Hawkes (Hawkes Logging)

Emerging Leader (sponsored by Ernslaw): Rowena Marshall (Summit Forest).

Logistics Excellence (sponsored by Qube Forestry/Pacific Haulage): Roger Callow (ISO Ltd)

Woman in Forestry (sponsored by Blackstump Logging): Tania Gibb (Ra Whakapono Logging)

Outstanding Health and Safety (sponsored by Qube Forestry/ISO): Curtis Hawkes (Hawkes Logging).

Industry Support (sponsored by AP Plant & Machinery): Krissy Mackintosh (Hear 4 U).

Forestry and Establishment Excellence (sponsored by Competenz: Te Pukenga): Samuela Donu (Vailea Silviculture Ltd)

Faller Manual Excellence (sponsored by Aratu Forests): Ben Hohepa (Tairāwhiti Timber Training)

Faller Mechanised Excellence (sponsored by Forest Enterprises): Levi Gibson-Parks (Forest Enterprises)

Harvesting Excellence (sponsored by Summit): Curtis Hawkes (Hawkes Logging)

Cartage Excellence (sponsored by MITO): Rodel Calipes (Pacific Haulage Ltd)

Crew of the Year (sponsored by UDC): Hawkes Logging

Environmental Initiative Management (sponsored by TDX): Eastside Logging

Roading Civil Excellence (sponsored by Eastland Port): Val Milham (Kuru Contracting Ltd)

Outstanding Innovation Excellence (sponsored by JNL): Ace of Spades Contracting Ltd.

Wood Processing & Manufacturing Excellence (sponsored by Aratu Forests): David Rameka (Kiwi Lumber [Gisborne] Ltd)







