Those in Hawke’s Bay returning to work after a well-earned break can expect one final day of settled weather after a wet start that’s predicted this weekend.

While Sunday and Monday are set to bring a bit of sun and average summer temperatures in the 20s, Friday into Saturday will likely see a rain spell across the region.

“Friday and Saturday, we have a frontal system moving up the country. That reaches Hawke’s Bay late Friday into Saturday, so the weekend gets off to a bit of a wet note,” MetService meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane said.

“The good news is that it will move through fairly quickly, so by Sunday, we are back to nice clear conditions.”

Rain could roll in this weekend for Hawke's Bay, but it should clear out by the start of the work week. Photo / Paul Taylor

She said temperatures are expected to stay fairly warm throughout the weekend, but there could be a slight dip when the front does eventually make itself known on Saturday.

“It looks like they will go towards the low 20s. It will be slightly different from how we ended off 2023.”

Hastings recorded the highest temperature in the country last Saturday, with a scorching 33C.

The high was recorded at about 4pm, with Hastings and Napier the only two places in the country that reached the 30s. Napier’s temperature hit 31C.

“It will be a little bit on the cool side this weekend,” Makgabutlane said.

In terms of the wind, a change in direction will be noticed when the front makes its way across the region.

“It will be bringing winds from the south. You might notice it could have a little bit of a bite to it, but at this point, it doesn’t look to be too strong.”

Monday should be “fairly similar” to Sunday, with a nice start to the week, but Makgabutlane said the cloud conditions reappear later on in the week.

“I think a lot of people are starting to go back to work on Monday, so it should be a nice, settled start.”