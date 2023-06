Saint Finn celebrates victory over Mr Burns (aka event organiser David Gerbault) at the Impact Pro Wrestling tournament at Taradale Town Hall.

It was a weekend for indoor activities for the most part, as bursts of rain meandered around the region. But there was still plenty happening and Hawke’s Bay Today photographer Paul Taylor got amongst it to take these pictures.

Horus tips Danny O’Kane as the crowd in Taradale watches on. Photo / Paul Taylor

A lone seagull braves the waves off the Ahuriri coast near Hardinge Rd on Sunday. Photo / Paul Taylor

Oktoberfest inspired party as The Old Church in Meeanee Napier, transforms itself into a classic German bier hall. Photo / Paul Taylor

Partying on at The Old Church in Meeanee Napier. Photo / Paul Taylor