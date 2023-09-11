Hawke’s Bay’s news in brief: Home destroyed in Flaxmere blaze

Two fire trucks attended a fire that gutted a home in Flamere on Monday. File photo / NZME

Two fire trucks attended a fire that gutted a home in Flamere on Monday. File photo / NZME

A Flaxmere home was gutted by a fire on Monday morning.

Firefighters were called just after 8am to the blaze on Ardrossan Ave, Hastings.

Hastings Fire Station senior station officer Mike Peachey said the residents who lived at the home were out when the fire started, and no-one was injured.

A neighbouring unit was not damaged by the fire, but people living inside that home were evacuated due to the smoke.

A cause has not yet been determined for the blaze.

Firefighters had the fire out in about an hour and two fire trucks attended.

There has been a concerning number of building fires in Hawke’s Bay including 28 recorded in the month to August 28.

Do you more? Email us at news@hbtoday.co.nz

Fast makes furious: Police frustrated with dirt bike riders

Police are appealing to the public for any footage of dirt bike riders driving dangerously around Hawke’s Bay.

They say staff are continuing to receive complaints of dirt bike riders, including multiple calls over the weekend about bikes being driven on footpaths and supermarket carparks in Napier.

Police say they are making enquiries to identify and find people involved in this incident and anyone who can help is encouraged to contact them.

If you see unlawful dirt bike riding and can do so safely, police say please try and get evidence of the offending (video, photos, a description or known identity of the rider) which will help them during the evidence gathering stage. Photo / NZME

Police say a few riders are giving the rest a bad reputation.

“They are the ones driving at speed through parks, tearing up fields, riding in an anti-social manner and not wearing helmets which not only puts themselves at risk of serious harm, but also members of the community enjoying those public spaces,” police said in a release on Monday.

Police said their message is clear: “If you ride your dirt or off-road bike where you shouldn’t and/or in an anti-social manner, you can expect that we will do everything in our power to firstly identify you and then take appropriate enforcement action which could include seizure/impounding of the bike.”

It is illegal to ride a dirt bike on the road unless it is roadworthy with a current warrant and registration.

Anyone with information about the identity of the riders involved or addresses where the dirt bikes are kept can e-mail police: HBDirtbikes@police.govt.nz or call 105.

Internship opportunity for Māori in food and agriculture tech industries

Applications have opened for a new global STEM internship programme which places Māori leaders into international food and agriculture tech businesses.

Te Ara Pōtiki will have 3-month placements for up to 15 promising applicants over the next three years, beginning with an inaugural cohort in the first half of 2024.

Arama Kukutai (Ngati Tipa, Maniapoto, Te Aupouri), CEO of leading indoor agriculture company Plenty and co-founder and partner of Finistere Ventures, Dean Tilyard, founder of the Sprout Accelerator and partner at Finistere Ventures Aotearoa and Francene Wineti (Te Ātihaunui-a-Pāpārangi, Ngāti Tuwharetoa, Ngāti Rangi, Ngāti Kahungunu ki Wairoa) established Te Ara Pōtiki.

“Te Ara Pōtiki recognises the significant impact that globally aware and connected Māori leaders in STEM can have on Māori economic and community development and is about creating unique relationships and experiences for them in our network in the US and beyond,” Kukutai said.

Applications for the first intake are open and will close on 3 November 2023. The programme will draw on private donations and has also received MBIE support through the Expanding the Impact of Vision Mātauranga initiative.