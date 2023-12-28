Christmas Day and New Year’s Day might be one and the same when it comes to weather in Hawke’s Bay, with stifling heat and a chance of showers looming in the background.

MetService meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane said the lead-up to New Year’s Day, that’s Monday if you’ve lost track, will be varied with rolling clouds and spells of fine weather.

“Into Friday, we see a bit of a wet day. There’s a large frontal system that affects most of the country, so there may be some showery weather then.”

There's hope the showers hold off for Hawke's Bay's New Year's celebration at the Sound Shell. Photo / Warren Buckland

The good news, Makgabutlane said, is that this system moves relatively quickly, and Saturday should bring some more clear weather.

“There may be some lingering showers in the ranges.”

While it’s still a bit far out, Makgabutlane said the afternoon of New Year’s Eve, that’s Sunday, could see some of those showers in the ranges make their way to the coast and cities.

“For midnight, we’ll have to see whether that clears up, but there could be showers.”

There’s hope the showers won’t interrupt the grand fireworks display planned for Napier’s New Year celebration at the Sound Shell which draws hundreds of people each year.

Clouds start to form over Napier. Photo / Warren Buckland

Friday will likely bring back the mugginess seen over the weekend, with temperatures expected to rise into the 30s on Saturday.

“Napier and Hastings will get back to about 30-31C, similar to Christmas Day,” Makgabutlane said.

“Napier Airport went up to 31.8C, which was the hottest recorded temperature there this year.”

Wind levels are also expected to pick up on Friday and Sunday as well.

The summer leading up to Christmas and New Year has seen some of the hottest temperatures appear across Hawke’s Bay.

The region is also a popular stopping destination for those travelling to the Rhythm and Vines music festival in Gisborne, where partygoers are being advised to pack a raincoat due to expected showers.

Mitchell Hageman joined Hawke’s Bay Today in late January. From his Napier base, he writes regularly on social issues, arts and culture, and the community.