Hawke's Bay's new hydrotherapy pools 'among the best in NZ'

Te Whatu Ora Hawke's Bay's Felicity Bruce with Bruce Mactaggart, who the new hydrotherapy facility has been named after, at the Hawke's Bay Regional Aquatic Centre in Hastings. Photo / Supplied

New hydrotherapy pools in Hawke's Bay have been named after one of the driving forces that brought a world-class aquatic facility to the region, Bruce Mactaggart.

Mactaggart founded Hawke's Bay Community Fitness Centre Trust alongside former Trust Chair Sir Graeme Avery in 2016 with a vision to enhance the health and lifestyles of Hawke's Bay people through the creation of world-class sport and health facilities.

Trust chair Iain Taylor said the opening of the Mactaggart Hydrotherapy Centre on Monday was because of Mactaggart's "vision, dedication, commitment and tireless work" over the past six years.

"These world class facilities along with the delivery of youth development and wellbeing initiatives would never have happened without Mactaggart and Avery.

"Bruce brings international experience and expertise in venue development and event creation and his seemingly limitless energy ensured that the Trust has achieved some remarkable outcomes in a very short time."

Mactaggart was instrumental in securing $32 million from the Government to build the recently opened regional aquatic centre which was delivered on time, on budget.

Importantly, scope was identified within the budget to add the hydrotherapy pools which will be used regularly by Te Whatu Ora – Te Matau a Māui Hawke's Bay for patient treatment and recovery in addition to the use of the pools more generally for the benefit of athletes.

Mactaggart said he was humbled by the naming.

"It is my hope that these facilities, and the programmes they allow the trust to deliver, will enhance the lives of everyone in Hawke's Bay and will be enjoyed by all for many years to come."

The Mactaggart Hydrotherapy Centre is one of the best of its kind in New Zealand with two pools – sized 4.5 metres by 4.2m and the second pool is 4.5m by 2.7m.

The facility features an automated hoist system to move patients into the pools from the large changing room, hydrotherapy jets, hydraulic treadmill, underwater mirrors for swim technique, swim flume machines (creating current for swimming) and an exercise step.

Aqua bikes can be used in the pools and there are also TV monitors to support swim technique analysis and coaching.

Under a new contract between Te Whatu Ora Hawke's Bay and HBCFCT, hydrotherapy pool sessions previously held at Hawke's Bay Fallen Soldier's Memorial Hospital's one pool have now transferred to the new Regional Aquatic Centre.

Te Whatu Ora Hawke's Bay has also hired a full time Physiotherapy Assistant, Felicity Bruce, to be based permanently onsite during weekdays, running regular classes for patients and assisting them when they need it.

Bruce says hydrotherapy pools offer a number of benefits for physiotherapy and other patients.

"One of the rehabilitation benefits is that the water supports the patient's weight, putting less pressure on the body while the individual is moving and doing exercises," Ms Bruce says.

"In addition, the water temperature is 36 degrees Celsius, which helps relax the patient's muscles and ease joint pain.

"This is particularly important for the growing number of patients with arthritis as it supports them to increase their range of movements without the risk of hurting themselves," she says.

"As well as hoists, an electric wheelchair, handrails and a grab bar to improve ease of access, the new hydrotherapy pools feature an underwater treadmill, aqua bike and 'swim machine' (creating a fake current) to help patients improve their range of motion without risk of pain or injury."

"We are confident patients will be thrilled with these new, state of the art facilities and equipment, all located in close proximity to the hospital," she says.