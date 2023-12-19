Santa had better pack shorts - the Christmas forecast for Hawke’s Bay may well be the best in the country.

With high temperatures and a dry spell being anticipated, MetService meteorologist John Law said Hawke’s Bay looked like the best spot for a festive holiday.

“If I’m being honest, Hawke’s Bay is looking like one of the nicest parts of the country to be in on Christmas Day at the moment,” he told Hawke’s Bay Today on Wednesday.

“You have a fair bit of protection from the rest of the North Island, and although we might find perhaps a little bit more cloud coming through, I think you will probably do quite nicely.”

While the weather is always subject to change, Law said there’s still a good chance that December 25 will bring the heat, just as it did on Wednesday.

The mercury in Hastings is expected to reach to a high of 30C, with the region’s other main centres following closely behind. Wairoa is set to reach 29C and Napier 28C.

“It’s going to be a pretty warm day and a pretty warm start as well. Overnight on Christmas Eve going into Christmas Day, you’re going to find it’s a very warm and muggy night,” Law said.

“During the day, although the long-range forecast does have a chance of showers, I think the majority of Hawke’s Bay will find it stays dry.”

Hawke's Bay's sweltering summer is set to stay in place for Christmas Day. Photo / Paul Taylor

Nighttime temperatures will also stay in the high teens, Law said.

“This means you’re going to end up with hot days and warm nights as well.”

Winds are looking pretty light, with a slight chance of a north-westerly breeze making an appearance at some point.

Law encouraged people to continue to check the forecast for any updates leading up to Christmas Day.

“We are five days out still, so that’s still time for things to change, but at this stage, the East Coast looks like one of the best places to be for Christmas.”

It’s already been a sweltering start to summer for Hawke’s Bay.

Summer made itself known over the weekend, with temperatures soaring over 30C in Napier for the first time since February 2022, a high of 30.7C.

