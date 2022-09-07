Hawke's Bay wine auction donated rare set of Te Mata Coleraine

Nick Buck of Te Mata Estate, with Hunter Burns, Daniel Pepper, Fredy Masterson, Gavin Streeter and Shane Heaton of Isaac's Plumbing, Pumping & Electrical ahead of the wine auction. Photo / Supplied

Nick Buck of Te Mata Estate, with Hunter Burns, Daniel Pepper, Fredy Masterson, Gavin Streeter and Shane Heaton of Isaac's Plumbing, Pumping & Electrical ahead of the wine auction. Photo / Supplied

A "remarkable" 26-bottle set of Te Mata Estate Coleraine vintage wines will go under the hammer at the 30th Hawke's Bay Wine Auction.

The in-person event is being held on September 17 at Toitoi HB Arts and Events Centre and includes bespoke, one-off wines from some of the most prestigious wineries in Hawke's Bay, collaborations between winemakers, luxury accommodation and restaurants, and a travel package.

The auction also has a feature art piece, which this year is by John Lancashire.

One of the biggest draws is set to be a 26 vintage vertical of Te Mata Estate Coleraine, which has been generously contributed by sponsors Isaacs Plumbing, Pumping and Electrical.

This Te Mata Coleraine vertical of 26 vintages covers the span of 1994 to 2020 (minus non-producing 2012).

Since the release of the first vintage in 1982, Te Mata Coleraine has established itself as one of New Zealand's greatest red wines, its annual release always selling out.

In March 2021, a single 750ml bottle of Te Mata Coleraine sold for more than $1000, a new record for any NZ wine at a commercial auction.

Te Mata Estate chief executive Nick Buck said Coleraine collections being offered for sale are rare, especially verticals like this, due to the time it takes to assemble them.

"We know of only five verticals that have ever been offered for sale. Their rarity always creates extra interest.

"Isaacs' donation of this [...] for Cranford Hospice is extraordinarily generous and a fantastic opportunity for the successful bidder."

Isaacs' director Gavin Streete said the donation had "real meaning", as a team member had gone through Cranford recently.

"We will be there on the day and look forward to the auction - here's hoping that we set another record for this amazing charity."

Coleraine derives its name from the town in Northern Ireland where John Buck's late grandfather was born, and is a blend of Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot and Cabernet Franc.