The 2023 wine auction at Toitoi in Hastings raised $301,200 for Cranford Hospice. Photo / Paul Taylor

The 2023 Hawke’s Bay Wine Auction held on Saturday afternoon at Hastings’ Toitoi Hawke’s Bay Arts and Events Centre raised a staggering $300,000 for Cranford Hospice, and its vision for a new hospice in Hawke’s Bay.

There were 55 lots in the auction (40 live auctions and 15 online silent auctions), and 52 Hawke’s Bay wine producers were represented.

Chris Kennedy, auctioneer, with the painting by Havelock North artist Josh Lancaster at the Hawke's Bay wine auction at Toitoi in Hastings. Photo / Paul Taylor

The piece of art by Josh Lancaster sold for $44,000, twice the original estimated value when it was unveiled it in mid-July.

Eight vases of flowers also sold for $1000 apiece.

Mike McRoberts is an event ambassador and was among those who attended.

Well over half of the region’s wine producers were represented.

The Hawke’s Bay Wine Auction has been running since 1991 and has now raised more than $4.5 million for Cranford Hospice.