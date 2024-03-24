Fisherman Leonardo Sinoy fishing on the beach near Napier Port over the weekend, undeterred by the huge surf. Photo / Connull Lang

The Easter long weekend looks set to be accompanied by plenty of rain in Hawke’s Bay.

MetService is forecasting mainly fine weather this week through until Good Friday.

However, the weather looks set to take a turn on Saturday - which may come as bad news for people hoping to make the most of the four-day weekend.

MetService’s extended forecast is predicting rain on Saturday, Sunday and Easter Monday for large parts of the Bay.

Some balmy temperatures will also begin to drop as Easter approaches.

Napier and Hastings are forecast to hit highs of 27C on Tuesday and Wednesday, while Wairoa will hit 26C on Tuesday, but temperatures will then decline as the long weekend nears.

Relatively high winds are forecast for the most southern parts of the region, mainly around Tararua district, on Tuesday and Wednesday.

“There is low confidence of severe west or northwest gales in exposed parts of the Tararua district,” a MetService post read.

The Easter long weekend marks the last opportunity for people to visit Splash Planet water park in Hastings.

The park will be open all four days over Easter with the last day of the 2023/24 season being Easter Monday.

The water park’s season generally runs from November to Easter each year, and it is closed over the colder months.