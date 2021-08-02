Hawke's Bay weather: 'Quite significant' swells coming as southerly storm brings gusts, showers

Swells at Marine Parade beach in Napier in May. Photo / Warren Buckland

"Quite significant" swells of up to 4.5 metres are expected to hit Hawke's Bay as part of a southerly storm that will bring gusts and showers to the region on Tuesday and Wednesday.

MetService meteorologist Tui McInnes said a swell warning was in place for the entire Hawke's Bay coast, from south of Cape Kidnappers (where 3.5 metre waves were possible) to Mahia Peninsula (where 4.5 metre waves are possible).

"That's quite significant wave height and it might not be what you see because waves can grow bigger as they build towards the coast."

McInnes said the waves were expected to be at their highest on Wednesday morning - after the southerly storm had had time to stir up the sea.

There were no wind warnings in place for Hawke's Bay on Tuesday but gusts of 80km/h in exposed places like the Mahia Peninsula were possible, and a gusty and showery evening was likely across much of the region as the stormy conditions rolled in.

McInnes said it was not a typical NZ low pressure system at present - unsettled conditions have already caused problems in Auckland, but the system is tracking east and would leave a vacuum that would bring southerlies across much of eastern NZ.

Wellington was likely to be the worst affected, he said.