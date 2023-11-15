Cyclists on the Marine Parade cycleway take advantage of the dry weather in Napier. Photo / Warren Buckland

Cyclists on the Marine Parade cycleway take advantage of the dry weather in Napier. Photo / Warren Buckland

Robbie Williams brought the sun to Hawke’s Bay for his two record-breaking concerts last weekend, but it looks like this weekend’s weather will well and truly Come Undone.

MetService meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane said the latter half of the week and into the weekend will see a spell of muggy and rainy weather hit the region.

“Friday and into Saturday there could be a few spots of rain as a weather system moves across. Saturday and into Sunday is where it looks like there could be a bit more rain,” Makgabutlane said.

The wet weather comes as Tropical Cyclone Mal reaches neighbouring countries but Makgabutlane confirmed that it was in no way related, and the cyclone wouldn’t be reaching Aotearoa.

“Tropical Cyclone Mal is not expected to affect New Zealand at all. Its expected track as it exits the tropics should be moving to the southeast.

“The weather we are seeing on the weekend is tied to a low-pressure system out to the west as it moves towards New Zealand carrying that rain.”

The mugginess that is expected will likely be from the weather system drawing moisture from the north, which Makgabutlane said was common for this type of system.

“Into the weekend that may change a little bit. There’s a front coming through on Friday that may bring a bit of an infusion of fresher air.”

Temperatures are set to stay around the late teens and early 20s, Makgabutlane said.

“It also doesn’t look like wind should be much of a factor this weekend. It looks like it could be a little windy on Friday but shouldn’t be too bad over the weekend.”

Advice for those thinking of planning a trip or heading out is to keep up with the latest forecasts.

“It’s always a good idea to check the forecast again as the time gets closer. Monday looks like it might be quite a wet day as well in Hawke’s Bay so be on the lookout for that,” Makgabutlane said.

Mitchell Hageman joined Hawke’s Bay Today in late January. From his Napier base, he writes regularly on social issues, arts and culture, and the community.