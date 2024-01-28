We sat down with weatherwatch.co.nz's head weather forecaster Phillip Duncan and asked him about what we can expect in the coming months. Video / NZME

Inland areas of Hawke’s Bay recorded up to 88 millimetres of rain in what was a welcome “top-up” for farmers, but also one that left one or two cyclone-frayed nerves jangling.

The region was hit with a sudden downpour on Sunday night, resulting in minor surface flooding and a significant drop in temperature.

While the outlook for the rest of the week doesn’t look as bad, people shouldn’t put away their raincoats and umbrellas just yet.

The weekend’s rain wasn’t enough to warrant an official weather warning, but Hawke’s Bay Civil Defence Emergency Management Group had advised people on Sunday to be cautious as a rainy weather system from the Tasman Sea made its way across the North Island.

MetService meteorologist Dan Corrigan said there was a “solid period of rain” from around 1pm on Sunday to 1am on Monday morning.

Te Pōhue recorded 88mm during the 12-hour period (the fourth-highest total from across the country on Sunday), and Napier Airport recorded 59.8mm.

“That’s still a fairly decent amount of rainfall during that period. For people who were looking for rain, I imagine the top-up would’ve been welcome.”

Police said there were no weather-related callouts over the 12-hour period and no reports of widespread damage.

There were reports of minor surface flooding on the Hawke’s Bay expressway, near Awatoto and in Flaxmere.

“There were a few hours with higher hourly rainfall rates,” Corrigan said.

“For three of those hours, there was more than 10mm of rain recorded per hour.”

Surface flooding on the Hawke's Bay expressway as downpours hit Hawke's Bay. Photo / Connull Lang

The largest total rainfall numbers were seen between 8-9pm on Sunday, he said.

“There were definitely some heavier periods where a decent amount of rain was falling in a short space of time.”

While the heaviest rain is likely over, Corrigan said there’s still a good chance of showers up until Thursday.

“The system has moved away to the east of the North Island. Hawke’s Bay can expect some southeasterly winds coming on shore, which also come with rain.”

A reprieve will potentially come on Thursday, with the sun set to return. But until then, the usual high and humid temperatures will stay away.

“The southwesterly winds are bringing in a cooler air mass. Napier and Hastings got up to a maximum of 23C on Sunday,” Corrigan said.

“The temperature dropped quite a bit when the rain came in.”

Hawke’s Bay wasn’t the only place that got hit by a sudden deluge over the weekend.

A heavy rain watch was in place for much of the North Island, causing surface flooding and even the evacuation of thousands during the final act at Hamilton’s Summer Concert series.

