Hukarere Girls' College students welcome manuhiri (guests) at a previous year's Waipureku Waitangi Trust Waitangi Day event. Photo / Waipureku Waitangi Trust

Two events are set to be a big draw for crowds on Waitangi Day in Hawke’s Bay and both will focus on the importance of Te Tiriti o Waitangi and strengthening partnerships.

Waipureku Waitangi Trust will host its annual commemoration of the signing of Te Tiriti o Waitangi at Te Awa o Mokotūāraro (formerly the Clive River), in Clive on February 6.

The location is close to where local chiefs Te Hapūku, Hoani Waikato and Harawira Mahika Te Tatere signed Te Tiriti in 1840 and “promises opportunities for reflection and action” according to a statement from Waipureku Waitangi Trust.

The morning event begins at 7:45 am at Ātea a Rangi, Waitangi Park, with karakia, followed by a ‘Hikoi (walk) of Unity’ to Farndon Park, with a pause at the Clive Bridge for karakia at the memorial plaque on the way.

Walkers and non-walkers will eventually arrive riverside in Farndon Park at 8.45am for a haka powhiri led by mana whenua followed by speeches from local mayors and Hawke’s Bay Regional Council chair Hinewai Ormsby and a keynote address from Heather Te Au Skipworth QSM on “Te Tiriti In Action – now and in the future.”

An afternoon event begins in the same location at 1pm with kōrero from a range of speakers, including renowned historian Patrick Parsons, Denis O’Reilly and Hira Huata, and a panel discussion.

Waipureku Waitangi Trust secretary Maxine Boag said in a statement that this kaupapa would allow everyone to take stock as Tiriti partners and korero on how we can all work together to strengthen our nation.

“Te Tiriti is our nation’s founding document and as Tangata Tiriti and Tangata Whenua, we need to be talking about how best to honour it,” Boag said in a statement.

“The Coalition Government partners’ intention to challenge the mana of Te Tiriti, reduce the usage of Te Reo Māori and remove most sitting Māori Ward councillors highlights the need for us to work together to uphold Te Tiriti.”

Historian Patrick Parsons speaking at Waipureku Waitangi Trust's Waitangi Day event last year. He will speak alongside several others, including Denis O’Reilly and Hira Huata, this year. Photo / Waipureku Waitangi Trust

Ngāti Kahungunu will hold its own annual Waitangi Day Family Celebrations on February 5 and 6 at Mitre 10 Sports Park in Hastings for the 13th year at the venue.

The two-day event, which has drawn crowds of more than 10,000 people in previous years, will include carnival rides, vendors, a new Wānanga (open discussion) space “expressing the importance of Te Tiriti o Waitangi and our relationship with the Crown to progress Tino Rangatiratanga”, and live performances.

“An arena-size stage showcases New Zealand talents with kaumatua and kura kapa haka, multi-ethnic dancers, singers and musicians,” a statement on the Ngāti Kahungunu website said.

“Kai is a wonderful part of the day, some of it typical kiwi, hot dog with sauce, Rewena bread, hangi and also exotic foods brought to us by new migrants from all around the world who have now called New Zealand their home as well, and we welcome them all.”