Many candles were illuminated at the vigil under the Hastings Clock Tower on Tuesday night. Photo / Paul Taylor

About 300 people gathered at the base of Hastings Clock Tower on Tuesday night to mourn and stand in solidarity for those killed, captured and wounded after Hamas launched a surprise attack in Israel over the weekend.

Vigil spokesperson Nigel Woodley, of the Flaxmere Christian Fellowship, said it was an expression of “love and support” for Israel.

A war has begun after Hamas militants stormed into Israel on Saturday, bringing gunbattles to its streets for the first time in decades.

Israeli warplanes have retaliated since the attack, hammering the Gaza Strip neighbourhood by neighbourhood, reducing buildings to rubble and sending people scrambling to find safety in the tiny, sealed-off territory.

More than 1800 lives have already been claimed on both sides, and perhaps hundreds more. Hamas and other militant groups in Gaza hold more than 150 soldiers and civilians hostage, according to Israel.

Woodley said Hawke’s Bay needed to join the rest of the country to show support for the people of Israel.

“We had to be there. We could not, not be there. We had to have a representation from Hawke’s Bay that expressed to the people of Israel our deep regret and sorrow and empathy for the needless slaughter and terrorist attack against innocent Israelis.

“It was a vigil of silence, prayer and song, standing in solidarity with the people of Israel in their time of suffering.”

The service was attended by some Israelis who happened to be in Hawke’s Bay as well, one of them speaking to the crowd and helping lead song and prayer.

