Students at Havelock North Primary School wear Hawke's Bay colours on black and white day. Photo / Paul Taylor

Students at Havelock North Primary School wear Hawke's Bay colours on black and white day. Photo / Paul Taylor

Hawke’s Bay is a sea of black and white on Thursday as the region spreads the message of togetherness, solidarity and support as the recovery from Cyclone Gabrielle continues.

The Black and White Day initiative was started by local residents Sophie McHardy and Codee Wilkins with assistance from HDC.

It’s being used as an opportunity to raise funds for the Hawke’s Bay Disaster Relief Trust, but first and foremost, is a show of togetherness, the Hasting District Council says.

To donate to the Hawke’s Bay Relief Fund Trust, text GIVE to 2923 to make an instant $3 donation.

For more information and updates check out the Hawke’s Bay Together in Black and White website: www.hawkesbaytogether.co.nz







