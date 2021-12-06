Voyager 2021 media awards
New ZealandUpdated

Hawke's Bay: Truck carrying used portaloos rolls down bank

Police, firefighters and council workers were called to the crash on Puketitiri Rd, between Poraiti Rd and Quarry Ridge. Photo / Google

Hawkes Bay Today

A driver has walked away with minor injuries after rolling a truck laden with used portaloos down a bank in Hawke's Bay.

Police, firefighters and council workers were called to the crash on Puketitiri Rd, between Poraiti Rd and Quarry Ridge, about 5.15pm on Monday.

A police spokesman said the truck had left the road and crashed down a bank, rolling in the process.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said the portaloos had been used, and as a result council workers were called to "clean up the mess".