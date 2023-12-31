Voyager 2023 media awards
Hawke’s Bay Today Harvey Norman Hastings Canon NZ summer photo competition - the latest entries

Hawkes Bay Today
Fishing food and gulls at Ocean Beach. Photo / Nikki Middleton

Entries are flooding in for the Hawke’s Bay Today Harvey Norman Hastings Canon NZ summer photo competition. If you think you can beat today’s entries, email them to news@hbtoday.co.nz with your full name, contact details and a full caption of what’s in the photo. One entry per person only.

Jack Russell Tilly Kidd enjoys cooling down on a hot Christmas Day. Photo / Steff Kidd
Dad and daughter just finished setting up new tent at Porangahau Beach on Boxing Day. Photo / Gemma Holloway
Sharron Sinton snapped this stellar shot of a crimson pōhutukawa. Photo / Sharron Sinton
Evan Morgans reckons this hot-day shot of a Marine Parade water fountain looks like 'shaking hands'. Photo / Evan Morgans
