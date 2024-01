Kathryn Duff took this shot of husband Andrew and dog Stevie this morning at 5.55am just before sunrise on Waimārama Beach.

Kathryn Duff took this shot of husband Andrew and dog Stevie this morning at 5.55am just before sunrise on Waimārama Beach.

Entries are flooding in for the Hawke’s Bay Today Harvey Norman Hastings Canon NZ summer photo competition.

If you think you can beat today’s entries, email them to news@hbtoday.co.nz with your full name, contact details and a full caption of what’s in the photo. One entry per person only. Full terms and conditions at the end of the article.

Farm family fun in Ongaonga. Photo / Mickey Trotter

Magnus watching his human brother’s team playing in a cricket camp competition at Park Island. Hot work for a doggo. Photo / Penny Fussell

Chelsea Richards' son Felix at a quick stop at the Tukituki River after a morning running errands.

Dennis Smith sent in this shot of a caddy cat joining him at golf.

Kevin Mawson took this shot of a cat among the sheep: We are all black and white.

Jorja Pollock took this shot on Te Mata Peak.

Animals have to be cool too - Rocky loves summer splashing. Photo / Rebecca Cook

Ocean Beach is Stanley's favourite place. Photo / John Buntain

Dolphin spotting with my nephew, Dylan, off Cape Kidnappers. Photo / Sally Burch





A tui feeding on flax flowers in my garden in Havelock North. Photo / Colleen Bawden