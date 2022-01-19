Zac loving life in the Tukipo River near Waipukurau. Photo / Sarah Ebbett

Think your Hawke's Bay summer photo is better than these? There's just 10 days left to get your winner in.

Hawke's Bay Today, Canon NZ and Harvey Norman Hastings have teamed up to give amateur photographers the chance to win some great prizes supplied by Canon NZ and Harvey Norman Hastings.

We're looking for a stunning picture that showcases the best of our sizzling Hawke's Bay summer. We want to see a well composed, interesting and memorable photograph with the "wow" factor.

So scrub down your boogie board, slap on some sunscreen, get off the sofa and head outside to capture the best shot of your Bayside summer.

• Email your Summer in the Bay entry to news@hbtoday.co.nz with 'summer photo comp' in the subject line, a description and caption, and a contact number. We'll publish selected entries on hbtoday.co.nz as well as in the Hawke's Bay Today newspaper. Entries close January 31.

Mum Amanda Harris took this shot of Lilee Thodey enjoying the sea views from Ahuriri, Napier.

Taken in the hills of Puketapu, Danelle Phillips was looking back towards the Ruahine Ranges, as far as the eye can see.

Reflections at Aramoana Beach. Photo / Kristen Curran

Zahara-Lee Dixon at Kairakau Beach, eating her favourite kaimoana! "Who needs a spoon, not this Māori girl". Photo / Awhina Dixon