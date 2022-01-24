The famous Te Mata Peak sunset. Photo / Greg Martin

You've got less than a week to take the perfect Hawke's Bay summer snap, and win a handsome prize for it. Here's what some of the entrants have come up with so far.

Hawke's Bay Today, Canon NZ and Harvey Norman Hastings have teamed up to give amateur photographers the chance to win some great prizes supplied by Canon NZ and Harvey Norman Hastings.

We're looking for a stunning picture that showcases the best of our sizzling Hawke's Bay summer. We want to see a well composed, interesting and memorable photograph with the "wow" factor.

So scrub down your boogie board, slap on some sunscreen, get off the sofa and head outside to capture the best shot of your Bayside summer.

• Email your Summer in the Bay entry to news@hbtoday.co.nz with 'summer photo comp' in the subject line, a description and caption, and a contact number. We'll publish selected entries on hbtoday.co.nz as well as in the Hawke's Bay Today newspaper. Entries close January 31. One entry per person.

A monarch spreading its wings at Pourerere. Photo / Annabelle Campbell

Erin, 11, outside the appropriately named Sunrise Hut, requesting peace across the world. Photo / Isy Bradbury

Ivar enjoying his first summer at Waimarama. Photo / Kristin Sanders