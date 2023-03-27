Hawke's Bay Search and Rescue teams rescued 250 people in the immediate aftermath of the cyclone. Video / Supplied

Hawke's Bay Search and Rescue teams rescued 250 people in the immediate aftermath of the cyclone. Video / Supplied

The Hawke’s Bay Search and Rescue Squad has been recognised nationally for their efforts in rescuing about 250 people during the height of flooding after Cyclone Gabrielle.

Surf Life Saving clubs are able to nominate members for BP Rescue of the Month awards, which recognise operational excellence.

A compilation video by long-serving lifeguard Rhys Harman and confirmed by regional Search and Rescue lifeguards co-ordinator Jess Bennett showed that there were 46 rescues in Esk Valley, about 190 in the areas off Pākōwhai Rd, and others that had not been counted.

A team had assembled before dawn at Bayview, and four Inflatable Rescue Boats (IRBs) were used in Esk Valley alone.

IRBs from local clubs Waimārama, Ocean Beach-Kiwi, Pacific and Westshore were used, and almost 80 lifeguards participated in rescues across the worst-hit areas of Hawke’s Bay.

Access to Esk Valley was limited, but surf lifeguards and other search and rescue partners managed to find alternative access to Esk Valley via Hill Road to rescue people and pets trapped on roofs.

It is thought that the number of rescues was much higher than recorded, as not everyone had names and details taken while there was a focus on returning people safely to land and immediately re-launching to save others in the water.

The Hawke’s Bay Search and Rescue Squad was named the winner of the BP Rescue of the Month award for rescue operations undertaken on Tuesday, February 14, 2023.

Andy Kent, Surf Life Saving New Zealand national life-saving manager, said the entire Surf Life Saving community is incredibly proud of the role surf lifeguards performed in the Cyclone Gabrielle response in Hawke’s Bay and other areas.

“The lifeguards in Hawke’s Bay displayed incredible execution of their training and skills in challenging and unprecedented conditions that were constantly changing,” Kent said.

“They responded quickly and displayed exceptional teamwork, co-ordinating rescues across numerous crews and working with other emergency services to save hundreds of lives.”

The Hawke’s Bay Search and Rescue Squad back on dry land after another long day assisting with the Cyclone Gabrielle response.

Matt Elliott, BP head of country NZ, said it was the second month in a row that a flood response by surf lifeguards had won the accolade.

“We have seen some remarkable footage of rescues and the response by the Hawke’s Bay Search and Rescue Squad, and it’s great to see them acknowledged with this award,” Elliott said.

“The number of lives they saved in these conditions is incredible. BP has supported Surf Life Saving New Zealand since 1968, and this would have to be one of the largest mass rescue operations over those 55 years.”

For winning the BP Rescue of the Month, the Hawke’s Bay Search and Rescue Squad gets $500 worth of BP gift vouchers and a framed citation.