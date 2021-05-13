Hawke's Bay sports park pleads for parking patience

Mitre 10 Sports Park management are asking drivers to be patient with parking. Photo / Hawkes Bay Today

Mitre 10 Park management are pleading for driver patience, especially when parking for Saturday sport, as construction work kicks into gear.

Mitre 10 Park chif executive Jock Mackintosh said as the Hawke's Bay Regional Aquatic Centre, the extension to the EIT institute building and accommodation are being built parking will be compromised before work on new carparks will start shortly.

Work will soon begin also on the 2000 square metre sports centre for Central Districts Cricket and Giants Boxing.

"CD Cricket and Giants Boxing have also invested heavily in their Sports Centre. We are very fortunate to have this injection of capital and are seeking patience from people using the park facilities, especially for Saturday morning sport," Mackintosh said.

Heretaunga Māori wardens are on site for traffic management during the busy times and are making a plea for drivers to follow their instructions and to keep their speed down.

"There are enough places to park, but we need drivers to do what we ask, otherwise we end up with traffic jams. Most importantly we need people to watch out for tamariki," Heretaunga warden Hone Kawana said.

Mackintosh urged people to consider car pooling to reduce traffic volumes, especially while the construction activity was occurring.