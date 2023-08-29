A screaming time at the 150th anniversary show 10 years ago. What's in store for the 160th come October?

The Hawke’s Bay A&P Society has confirmed the addition of a horticultural section for the first time as it celebrates the 160th anniversary of its Hawke’s Bay Show in October.

The move stems from the joining of the show with the National Horticultural Fieldays, which have been held as a stand-alone event at the Tomoana Showgrounds in Hastings for more than a decade in partnership with the Hawke’s Bay Fruitgrowers Association, including its Young Fruitgrower of the Year competition.

A review was necessary after the Horticultural Fieldays was unable to go ahead this year because of the cyclone in February, leading to a decision to have a horticultural section in the show at the showgrounds from October 18-20.

Society general manager Elisha Milmine said it incorporates the National Horticultural Fieldays, showcasing a selection of what the sector has on offer, and will “provide a great place to reconnect and chat with industry professionals”.

The society is also recognising one of the worst calamities to hit its rural sector in the 160 years of the show by starting a campaign for sponsorship of a big day out for affected families.

Milmine said the public are being offered the chance to “make a difference” by sponsoring families a day at the show, with a package costing $55 admitting a family of four, with a hot dog and chips provided for each member.

Some will also receive ride tickets from Waikato operation Mahons Amusements, which has run rides and other carnival amusements at the Hawke’s Bay Show for more than 60 years.

In 2013, the show marked 150 years since the first Hawke’s Bay show was held in a paddock owned by Havelock North farmer Alfred Dawes in October 1863.

The first time the show was held at the Hawke’s Bay Showgrounds, owned by the society, was in 1925. The grounds were sold to Hastings District Council last year as part of a strategy to ward off residential property developers and protect the venue for public use.

The last day, a Friday, is the public-holiday marking of Hawke’s Bay Anniversary Day, and with Labour Day, creates a four-day holiday weekend in the Bay.

Show tickets can be purchased online at www.eventfinda.co.nz, and sponsorship packages can be bought at https://www.hbap.co.nz/product/sponsor-a-family-to-the-hb-a-p-show.

Milmine said the society will run a campaign to get nominations for deserving families.