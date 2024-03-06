Action from last year's match between Hawke's Bay Tui and Canterbury in Hastings. Photo / Paul Taylor

Hawke’s Bay’s national provincial rugby championships sides the Tui and the Magpies have drawn contrasting starts to the 2024 season.

The Tui, semi-finalists in their first season back in the Farah Palmer Cup premiership last year, have a bye and three home games to kick off the season which starts on August 9.

The Magpies, beaten 22-19 by Taranaki last year in Hawke’s Bay’s first-ever NPC first division final, have a “storm month” introduction rather than a “storm week”.

The latter is when sides have three matches in quick succession, with a midweek encounter bookended by weekend games.

The Magpies’ first six games span just 26 days, including three potential Ranfurly Shield defences.

The Tui start their action with two games as Magpies match curtain-raisers at McLean Park, Napier.

The Tui home matches are Counties Manukau on August 17, a Tui-Magpies double-header against Northland on August 23, and an August 31 match against Bay of Plenty at the Mitre 10 Regional Sports Park in Hastings.

The latter is the only premier rugby 2024 “Battle of the Bays” for the two unions.

The 2023 Hawke’s Bay Sports Awards Team of the Year then has successive away games in Hamilton, Christchurch and Auckland.

The Magpies have non-NPC Ranfurly Shield defences against western neighbour King Country at an unconfirmed venue on June 26 and Heartland champion South Canterbury at McLean Park on July 27.

The side opens their NPC campaign with an away game against North Harbour on August 11.

After a Saturday home match against Southland and a Northland clash six days later, they then have away games against Canterbury on August 28 and four days later against Manawatu before returning home for a match against Tasman.

The big home games, Ranfurly Shield defences if the Magpies keep the trophy within grasp, are on September 20 against Taranaki and on September 28 against Auckland.

Magpies coach Brock James concedes the draw-makers haven’t been “too kind” but is unflustered, saying the NPC is a “breaking-in ground” for younger players, and he’ll work on the strength of last year’s squad – its depth.

During last year’s “storm week” everyone in the squad who was available got game time.

The big losses from last year are halfback Brad Weber and loose forward Marino Mikaele-Tu’u, now both contracted abroad.

But most of the squad are expected to still be in the frame, with increased opportunities for such players as loose forwards Cooper Flanders and Patrick Tuifua.

Tuifua has a New Caledonian background, and recently played for France in the Six Nations Under 20 competition.

There will also be opportunities for those in-form early in the Hawke’s Bay club competition starting on March 24, particularly the chance to get into the wider squad as it prepares for the first Ranfurly Shield defence.

The Hawke’s Bay Magpies Bunnings NPC draw for 2024: August 11 (Sunday, 2.05pm), v North Harbour, at North Harbour Stadium; August 17 (Saturday, 4.35pm), v Southland, at McLean Park, Napier; August 23 (Friday, 7.05pm), v Northland, at McLean Park, Napier; August 28 (Wednesday, 7.05pm), v Canterbury, at Apollo Projects Stadium, Christchurch; September 1 (Sunday, 4.35pm), v Manawatu, at Central Energy Trust Arena, Palmerston North; September 7 (Saturday, 7.05pm), v Tasman, at McLean Park, Napier; September 14 (Saturday, 7.05pm,), v Waikato, at FMG Stadium, Hamilton; September 20 (Friday, 7.05pm), v Taranaki, at McLean Park, Napier; September 28 (Saturday, 2.05pm), v Auckland, at McLean Park, Napier; October 5 (Saturday, 4.35pm), v Wellington, in Wellington (venue to be confirmed).

The Hawke’s Bay Tui Farah Palmer Cup premiership draw: August 17 (Saturday, 2.05pm) v Counties Manukau, at McLean Park, Napier ; August 23 (Friday, 5.05pm), v Northland, at McLean Park, Napier; August 31 (Saturday, 2.05pm), v Bay of Plenty, at Mitre Sports Park, Hastings; September 8 (Sunday, 12.05pm), v Waikato, at FMG Stadium, Hamilton; September 14 (Saturday, 2.05pm), v Canterbury (venue to be decided); September 22 (Sunday, 11.35am), v Auckland, at Eden Park, Auckland.

Doug Laing is a senior reporter based in Napier with Hawke’s Bay Today, and has 50 years of journalism experience, including breaking news, sports, local events, issues, and personalities.