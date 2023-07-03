Hawke's Bay Rugby Union marketing officer Brooke VanderPeet and Total Energies New Zealand chief executive Reuben Thickpenny holding two previous Magpies charity jerseys. This year's edition will be worn in two matches this year. Photo / Paul Taylor

The Hawke’s Bay Magpies charity jersey will be used away for the first time this year as the Hawke’s Bay Rugby Union (HBRU) takes its annual appeal nationwide, in recognition of the impact of Cyclone Gabrielle.

This season’s jersey, unveiled Monday, will be trotted out first for the Magpies’ NPC match against Auckland at Eden Park on the Saturday afternoon of August 26, and will make its Hawke’s Bay appearance a fortnight later for the Battle of the Bays against the Bay of Plenty Steamers at McLean Park in Napier, with hopes of maintaining a winning charity-jersey tradition for the fans as well as earning a big boost for the victims of the February 13-14 cyclone.

Hawke’s Bay’s first use of the concept was in 2020, ironically to support the farming community in times of drought, raising $16,813.75 for the East Coast Rural Support Trust, with the team repaying the fans by beating Canterbury for the first time in 38 years in the match dedicated to the jersey, and by winning the NPC Championship division and gaining promotion to the Premiership.

The returns to the fans continued in 2021 when, supporting food charity Nourished for Nil, the Magpies marked the jersey match with a successful Ranfurly Shield defence against Otago, and last year in the equivalent match, with Cranford Hospice the beneficiary, the Magpies beat the Counties Manukau Steelers by a single point.

With funds raised primarily through match-jersey auctions and replica merchandising, $43,676.53 has been raised.

The artwork for this season's charity jersey, which is yet to be manufactured.

The design retains the black and white tradition and features an outline of the Hawke’s Bay coast and region.

The HBRU says the project is only “doable” thanks to the principal Magpies sponsor Total Energies New Zealand. The union’s marketing officer Brooke VanderPeet said: “It has been amazing to be a part of this charity initiative the last three years and being able to help so many people.”

VanderPeet said this year it will reinforce nationally that “Hawkes Bay and its people are strong but also still need assistance following the devastation of Cyclone Gabrielle”.

The union is in the process of applying to create the Hawke’s Bay Rugby Community Support Trust in which the proceeds will be vested, for distribution upon application to businesses, individuals, and families throughout Hawke’s Bay affected by Cyclone Gabrielle.

Total Energies chief executive officer Reuben Thickpenny said: “With all the recent devastation around the East Coast and in Hawke’s Bay, I really love that this year the Hawke’s Bay Rugby Union is creating their own Community Support Trust.”

“With the money raised from this year’s charity jersey auction, I believe we will be able to reach local community members on a more personal level,” Thickpenny said.

“This year’s charity jersey design is my favourite so far! It looks sharp, it’s clean and eye-catching and has a subtle nod to our region.”

The Hawke’s Bay Magpies 2023 NPC draw is: August 5 (Saturday), 5.05pm v North Harbour, Napier; August 11 (Friday), 7.05pm v Counties Manukau, Pukekohe; August 16 (Wednesday), 7.05pm v Waikato, Napier; August 20 (Sunday), 2.05pm v Otago, Napier; August 26 (Saturday), 2.05pm v Auckland, Auckland; September 1 (Friday), 7.05pm v Northland, Whangārei; September 9 (Saturday), 4.35pm v Bay of Plenty, Napier; September 15 (Friday), 7.05pm v Manawatū, Napier; September 23 (Saturday), 2.05pm, Invercargill; September 30 (Saturday), 2.05pm v Wellington, Wellington.