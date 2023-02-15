Hawke’s Bay RSE workers evacuated to safety

People in a worker scheme in Hastings have been trapped on a roof since 8am this morning. Video / NZ Herald

Large-scale apple grower, packer and exporter Mr Apple says its seasonal apple workers have been able to be evacuated to safety from their accommodation.

Some workers were stranded on the roof of their accommodation on Tuesday after nearby rivers burst their banks due to the unprecedented weather.The workers are now safe in temporary accommodation and are being supported by our dedicated welfare team. ”We are thankful for the support of emergency services who were able to reach our people and get them to safety,” says regulatory affair specialist Gary Jones.

”The first priority is the safety and wellbeing of all Mr Apple people and would like to reassure the families of our Pacific workers that everyone is safe, and we are supporting them,” he said.

”We are working hard to establish the location and safety of all our team across the wider Hawke’s Bay region and provide necessary support, especially to those who have been evacuated from their homes.”

He said that as for everyone in the region, Mr Apple is challenged with extremely limited communications and physical access, but continues to focus on the wellbeing of people first.