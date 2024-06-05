Enhancing trade and economic cooperation and engagement in the Pacific will be the focus when Prime Minister Christopher Luxon visits Niue.

The heroic crew of a fishing boat have been awarded for saving a sailor who capsized in heavy seas more than 90km off the coast of Hawke’s Bay.

In late March 2023, a 10-metre yacht capsized in bad conditions which led to the sole occupant being swept into the ocean.

He swam back to the boat and managed to activate a distress beacon on the evening of March 29.

The solo sailor then spent a sleepless night in 7-metre swells on his damaged yacht, which included a broken mast, awaiting rescue about 50 nautical miles (93km) off the coast of Cape Kidnappers.

The crew of the Amaltal Apollo trawler vessel were heavily involved in the rescue and have now been recognised for their heroics.

They were awarded a Certificate of Achievement at the recent New Zealand Search and Rescue Awards.

The Moana Chief container ship crew and No.40 Squadron Royal New Zealand Air Force also received a Certificate of Achievement at the awards, for their part in the rescue.

During the emergency, a helicopter rescue was quickly ruled out due to the 7-metre swells, and Rescue Coordination Centre New Zealand instead looked for nearby vessels to help.

Two vessels, the 42-metre Amaltal Apollo and 175-metre Moana Chief, arrived on scene the following morning.

A C-130 Hercules aircraft from No. 40 Squadron helped to locate the yacht and provided oversight and communications.

About 9am that day, the much-larger Moana Chief positioned upwind of the yacht to provide shelter during the rescue effort, while the crew of Amaltal Apollo used a line thrower rocket to send a line over the yacht.

The rescue in heavy seas in March 2023 including the fishing trawler Amaltal Apollo (left) and the damaged yacht (right). Photo / NZDF

The sailor entered the water a second time and used the line to drag himself into a life ring.

The crew of Amaltal Apollo hauled the sailor to the side of their vessel and, waiting for the right moment, amid heavy swells, plucked him from the ocean to safety.

That fishing boat is owned by seafood company Talley’s.

Talley’s fishing general manager Leon Moore said the crew had been trained for sea rescue and also gave the sailor medical treatment.

“It was a difficult rescue a long distance offshore in 7-metre swells, so it was a great effort by all those involved,” he said.

“Everyone responded quickly and professionally and there was a good outcome. We are very proud of our crew, and everyone else involved.”