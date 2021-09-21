Hawke's Bay rescue drama: Witnesses say person winched off Te Mata Peak by helicopter

A person is trapped on Te Mata Peak, witnesses say

Emergency services have airlifted a person believed to be a paraglider off a ledge on Te Mata Peak in Hawke's Bay.

Witnesses told Hawke's Bay Today a person had been stuck on a ledge below the Te Mata Peak summit carpark about 4.40pm.

The summit is a popular launching spot for paragliders.

Two people were with the trapped person, witnesses said, before a helicopter arrived and winched the person off.

Earlier, one witness told Hawke's Bay Today a helicopter had left the scene about 5pm, leaving a fire engine and fire service staff remaining at the base of Te Mata Peak.

A fireman had been looking at Te Mata Peak, through binoculars.

"They are just all looking up at the hill.''

A helicopter had returned about 5.10pm.

Fire and Emergency were alerted just before 4.40 this afternoon.

