Hawke's Bay Regional Council has a new councillor - Jacqueline Taylor

Jacqueline Taylor, centre, is set to be the newest Hawke's Bay Regional councillor after gaining 4919 votes in the Hastings- by-election. Photo / Supplied

The results of the Hawke's Bay Regional Council by-election are in and Jacqueline Taylor is set to be elected as the new councillor for the Hastings constituency.

The by-election was triggered following the resignation of former councillor Rex Graham with voting ballots mailed out in mid-August.

Three people put their name forward – Tom Belford, Jacqueline Taylor, and Joe Walding-Karaitiana, who later told Hawke's Bay Today he no longer sought the seat.

"With all but 29 Special votes already counted on Friday afternoon, the outcome is clear", the regional council said in a release.

The provisional result is 4919 votes to Jacqueline Taylor, 3037 to Tom Belford and 2361 to Joe Walding-Karaitiana, based on a voter return of 10,357 votes or 24.35 per cent.

Walding-Karaitiana pulled out of the race the day after the nominations closed and has specifically been telling voters not to vote for him ever since.

Hawke's Bay Regional Council chair Rick Barker offered his congratulations to Taylor, saying it was "a clear win and a job well done".

"I acknowledge the other two candidates in this process and thank them for the courage to put their names forward.

"I'd also like to thank those in the Hastings community who took the time and effort to vote and contribute to this result, under the more challenging time of a Covid-19 lockdown."

He said it was an exciting time for the regional council as it implements its new Long Term Plan with a strong focus on climate change and water.

"I'm sure the Council and the wider Hawke's Bay community are looking forward to her strong, positive contribution."