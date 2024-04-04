Minister for Regulation David Seymour is frustrated at the way population ministries can slow down the business of Government. Video / NZ Herald

The winners of the 2024 Napier Port Hawke’s Bay Primary Sector Awards have been announced.

Michael and Karen Toulmin took out the Silver Fern Farms Hawke’s Bay Farmer of the Year award at the event held at Toitoi Hawke’s Bay Arts and Events Centre in Hastings and organised by the Hawke’s Bay A&P Society on Tuesday evening.

Awards chairman Grant Charteris said judges across all categories noted the strong contingent of high-calibre entrants this year.

Charteris said he encouraged all entrants who were not on the stage to stick to their goals and plans and continue to put their names forward in the coming years.

“The 2024 entrants are all achieving at an extremely high level and contributing to the Hawke’s Bay primary sector.”

A new award category was added to the event this year, the Craigs Investment Partners Hawke’s Bay Emerging Leader.

The category recognises upcoming leaders in their field who demonstrate outstanding skills and qualities and display future leadership potential.

The award was won by Jack Jensen, who has been involved in initiatives promoting awareness and fundraising for mental health in rural communities and youth.

Elisha Milmine, general manager of the Hawke's Bay A&P Society, presents at the 2024 Napier Port Hawke’s Bay Primary Sector Awards. Photo / Simon Cartwright

Elisha Milmine, general manager of the Hawke’s Bay A&P Society, said it was fantastic to be able to hold the awards again this year with a full room of industry, growers, farmers, professionals and dignitaries celebrating the region’s talent.

‘These awards are a highlight of our year, as they are for many others in the region. They bring industry together and recognise those who have innovated, led, supported and achieved,” Milmine said.

“The Primary Sector Awards exist both to honour the commitment, passion and talent that is present across the food, fibre and primary sector here in Hawke’s Bay and to showcase that talent to the world.”

Hawke’s Bay primary sector awards: Full list of winners

Horticentre Trust Hawke’s Bay Horticulturalist of the Year - Ben James

Pan Pac Hawke’s Bay Farm Forester of the Year - Thomas Gordon

Heretaunga Hastings District Council Primary Sector Industry Leader of the Year - John Loughlin

Unison Hawke’s Bay Primary Sector Professional of the Year - Brent Paterson

Craigs Investment Partners Hawke’s Bay Emerging Leader - Jack Jensen

Bayleys Hawke’s Bay Primary Sector Innovation Award - Metris

Lawson Robinson Hawke’s Bay Scholarship - Guy von Dadelszen

Laurie Dowling Memorial Award - Jacky Stafford

Rural Directions Hawke’s Bay Shepherd of the Year - To be announced at the Silver Fern Farms Hawke’s Bay Farmer of the Year Field Day in May (date to be confirmed)