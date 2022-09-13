Hawke's Bay police warning after 'joyriding' youths steal cars, one Napier store burgled

A Marine Parade business was burgled overnight in Napier. Photo / NZME

Police in Hawke's Bay are investigating a number of overnight vehicle thefts for "joyriding", as well as the burglary of a store where a number of items were taken.

At 12.30am, police were called to the burglary of a Marine Parade business in Napier. Inquiries to locate those involved are ongoing.

The occupants of one stolen vehicle that was unrelated to the reported burglary were apprehended. A group of young people had been referred to Youth Aid.

Hawkes' Bay Area Commander Inspector Lincoln Sycamore said it appeared that some of the vehicle thefts were for the purposes of "joy riding".

"In many cases, those carrying them out are unlicensed and have limited driving experience."

Sycamore said there were steps the community could take to deter vehicle thieves, such as using a steering lock, immobiliser, and parking under street lights or off the street if possible.

He encouraged the community to report suspicious behaviour either by contacting 105 after an event or by calling 111 if it's happening now. You can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.