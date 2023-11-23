Police searched a number of properties in Hawke's Bay.

A months-long police operation targeting organised crime and methamphetamine dealing in Hawke’s Bay has culminated with properties being searched and arrests made.

Detective Senior Sergeant John McCarthy said a number of people had been charged, including patched members of the Mongrel Mob or close associates.

The alleged offences include drug dealing and related offences, including participating in an organised criminal group, he said.

Search warrants were used in raids on a number of properties this week, carried out with the aid of the police Armed Offenders Squad.

A 59-year-old man appeared in Hastings District Court on Thursday and has been remanded in custody. A 36-year-old man and a 62-year-old woman were due to appear in Hastings District Court on Friday.

A 35-year-old woman who appeared in court last week has been remanded in custody.

“Methamphetamine causes significant harm in the community, and police will continue to target those involved in its sale and supply,” McCarthy said.

Ric Stevens spent many years working for the former New Zealand Press Association news agency, including as a political reporter at Parliament, before holding senior positions at various daily newspapers. He joined NZME’s Open Justice team in 2022 and is based in Hawke’s Bay.