Hawke’s Bay player wins $8.3m Lotto Powerball prize

A Hawke’s Bay Lotto player is $8.3 million richer after winning Powerball and a one-third share of Division One in Saturday’s draw.

The ticket was bought on MyLotto. Two other tickets without the Powerball number have each won $333,333.

Those tickets were bought from Four Square Red Beach and on MyLotto by a player from Horowhenua.

A single Strike Four ticket has also had a big win: $700,000 for having the first four numbers drawn in the correct order.

That ticket was bought from Te Puna Four Square in Tauranga.