Pakowhai, between Hastings and Napier, was one of the worst-hit residential areas during Cyclone Gabrielle. Photo / NZME

A controversial proposal to make some cyclone-hit homeowners pay tens of thousands of dollars to demolish their own homes has been axed by Hastings District Council.

Councillors were split on whether to back the plan when it was first tabled three weeks ago, and the decision was postponed until another meeting on Tuesday.

Councillors were again split during Tuesday’s meeting on whether to back the plan with six in favour and six against the proposal.

That meant the deciding vote went to Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst who voted to keep the status quo.

Plenty of community members who attended the meeting burst into applause when she announced her position.

The proposal would have saved the council up to $2 million and would have cost around 80 or 90 Category 3 homeowners between $20,000 and $30,000 each, on average, to help cover the cost of demolishing their homes.

That money would have been taken off their buyout offer.

One homeowner labelled the proposal “flawed and unfair” after it was initially floated.

The six councillors who supported the proposal cited the impact it would have on all ratepayers if the council - which is nearing $400m in debt - wore the full cost of demolition estimated to be over $6m.

Mayor Hazlehurst said “this is a really big decision for us” after deciding to drop the proposal.

“There are views both for and against this amendment and they are very valid, and it is a very difficult decision for our councillors to make.

“Little did we know people’s circumstances back in October when we first had this policy brought before us ... it has been a big journey.”

She said she had recently written to the Prime Minister setting out the big recovery ahead.

“My biggest concern is this - right from the beginning from our negotiations with the Crown [it] is a partnership.

“And a partnership means a partnership with the Crown,” she said.

“This journey is going to be a long one.

“This is not just about what we do with our silt and debris.

“This isn’t about how we restore our roads and bridges - this is a partnership for the future.

“So I will vote not to include the amendment but to stay with the original policy that we signed off on.”

The cost of the demolition exercise for Category 3 homes will be worn by Hastings and Napier councils, at an estimated cost exceeding $6m.

Hastings District Council considered an amendment to its buyout policy so some of that cost would be shared by homeowners receiving a Category 3 buyout.

“Where property owners are fully insured, the insurance proceeds are likely to include an allowance for demolition,” council papers stated, about the failed proposal.

“The property owner retains that allowance, yet the cost for demolition falls on the council and ratepayers.”

Eskdale Holiday Park owner Dan Gale, whose home and holiday park were severely flooded in the cyclone, previously slammed the proposal as “flawed and unfair” and accused the council of “shifting the goalposts on people that have already lost so much” if they accepted the policy change.

Napier City Council has yet to table a similar policy change. Following the decision of neighbouring Hastings District Council, it is unclear whether they will bring a similar proposal before council.