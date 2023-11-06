Teresa Cuthbert (left), Adam Spurgeon and Catherine Reilly from the Bay Cities' percussion section

Industrial revolution meets futuristic fantasy will be the theme of a special concert at Waiapu Cathedral next month.

The Bay Cities’ Symphonic Band and special guests, the Octavius Choir, have teamed up to present the steampunk-inspired musical experience Extraordinary Machines of Clockwork and Steam.

Featuring music by George Gershwin and Ron Goodwin and a sprinkling of seasonal cheer, the event will also feature the band’s new percussion instruments.

“It’s the perfect opportunity to showcase a range of new percussion instruments we’ve purchased through generous funding from Pub Charities, and we’re delighted to be building new relationships with the Napier Waiapu Cathedral, the Octavius Choir and their Director of Music Anthony Tattersall,” co-conductor Laura Grady said.

Although not formally a ‘Christmas’ concert, audiences will still be able to enjoy a few pre-Christmas musical treats with seasonal choir items and a joint finale of selections from the popular feel-good movie, ‘The Polar Express.’

Creative Communities Napier has also provided funds to make the show more accessible.

“Given the current cost of living and the challenges that many people are still facing after cyclone Gabrielle - being able to put on an event like this for our communities, without having to charge a higher ticket price to cover costs is a great feeling,” Grady said.

The event will be held 2pm on Sunday, November 26, at Waiapu Cathedral in Napier. Entry is by koha/donation at the door.

Donate tools for cyclone relief

The Napier Citizens Advice Bureau (CAB) is seeking tools for cyclone-affected people in its Christmas collection.

Many people not only lost household furniture and clothing in Cyclone Gabrielle but also entire contents of sheds and garages.

Insurance may be covering the biggest items but that doesn’t cover the little items that we take for granted.

This year the CAB volunteer team is collecting hand tools in good condition, hardware store gift cards or cash donations to buy tools.

The collection will be distributed by people who are working directly with those devastated by the cyclone.

To support this initiative pop into their offices at Bower House in Napier South. The building is next to The Warehouse car park.

Take your contributions in or contact the CAB on 06 835 9664.

Please, only items in good condition and no power tools.

Certificate in fruit production offered

The updated New Zealand Certificate in Fruit Production Level 3 offers on-the-job training from Primary ITO | Te Pūkenga with options so people can get the training best suited to their region and business.

In Hawke’s Bay, new learners will join the 129 other people learning on the job, across the region’s most widely planted crops like apples, pears, summer fruit and kiwifruit at 27 orchards and other growers.

For more information, visit primaryito.ac.nz

Bookings open for HazMobile

Hastings and Napier residents will be able to dispose of hazardous waste for free on November 26 such as garden sprays, car oil and fuel, cleaners, paints and chemicals.

The HazMobile will return on November 26. Photo / Hastings District Council





The HazMobile service will be available on that date, although the location is not being released publicly, as the service is restricted to the first 650 registrations.

To book go to the Napier City Council or Hastings District Council websites and search HazMobile.

Then complete the online booking form.

Alternatively, call your respective council.