Hawke’s Bay news in brief: Second Division Lotto winner in Waipukurau

A ticket sold in Waipukurau has made one lucky Lotto player $19,470 richer.

Second Division Lotto winner in Waipukurau

The ticket brought at New World Waipukurau was one of 14 winning second-division tickets sold around the country for Saturday night’s draw.

Anyone who bought their ticket from the above store should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLotto App.

Man in his 50s remains in critical condition after Dannevirke crash

A man in his 50s and a child under 10-years-old is still in hospital after a crash near Dannevirke on Saturday.

Six people were reportedly injured in the four-vehicle crash that took place about 5.45pm, on State Highway 2 between Dannevirke and Matamau.

A Te Whatu Ora – Health New Zealand, Hawke’s Bay spokeswoman said a child under 10 was in the children’s wards and a man in his 50s remained in a critical condition in Hawke’s Bay Hospital on Monday morning.

The spokeswoman said the one man was treated overnight and discharged on Sunday and two teenagers, one male and one female, were both treated and discharged on Saturday.

Age Concern Hawke's Bay Board signs the resolution for a merger between Age Concern Hawke's Bay and Age Concern Havelock North. Photo / Age Concern Hawke's Bay

Hawke’s Bay Age Concern branches merge

Age Concern Hawke’s Bay and Age Concern Havelock North have announced their merger into a single entity to provide improved services and meet the growing needs of older people in the region.

The merger was officially completed in September, with both organisations under the name of Age Concern Hawke’s Bay serving older persons in Hastings, Havelock North, and Central Hawke’s Bay.

Christine Renata, Chairperson of Age Concern Hawke’s Bay said the merge represented the start of a new and exciting chapter for the organisation.

“We acknowledge that the Board and the Members of Age Concern Havelock North have trusted us with this precious taonga, one with a long and significant history that has served the people of Havelock North so well. We will hold this taonga close, value its past and commit to its future.”

Age Concern Hawke’s Bay aims to continue existing services and expand into new services for Havelock North.

Sleepout fire in Mahia under investigation

A fully involved fire in sleepout in Mahia is under investigation by police and fire investigators after a cause could not be determined by firefighters.

Firefighters responded to a fire six square metres in size on Kaiwaitau Rd, between Mahanga Rd and Ormond Rd, at 10.39pm on Sunday night.

Nuhaka chief fire officer Denal Meihana said fire appliances from Nuhaka and Mahia responded, as well as a tanker from Mahia.

Meihana said it took about 30 minutes for firefighters to bring the blaze under control and they were present for about two hours dampening hot spots.

He said no one was inside the sleepout at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire remained undetermined and a specialist fire investigator was on the scene on Monday morning.

A police spokesman said police could confirm the Criminal Investigation Branch was investigating, and a photographer attended the scene on Monday morning.

Kaylee Bell to perform at Black Barn next year

Kiwi country singer Kaylee Bell has just announced she's coming to Hawke's Bay in 2024. Photo / Instagram

New Zealand country music singer Kaylee Bell is set to perform at Black Barn in Havelock North on March 23,

Bell’s ‘Nights Like This Tour’ features 12 shows across the country, and she will be accompanied by Auckland pop musician Navvy.

Bell has been making a name for herself in the US recently and is known for her hits, Keith, Boots N All, and Good Things.

She was awarded ‘Global Country Music Artist’ at the Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee earlier in the year.

Tickets go on sale on December 4 at 12pm from Ticketek.