Hawke’s Bay news in brief: Napier SPCA opens this Sunday

Interested in adopting a feline family member? The SPCA in Napier is open this Sunday. Photo / Warren Buckland

Due to an influx of cats and dogs looking for a new home the SPCA in Pandora will be open on Sunday, April 7.

The Napier adoption centre’s standard opening hours are Monday to Saturday from 10am to 2.30pm.

Please make an appointment if you are interested in adopting an animal.

Central Hawke’s Bay residents to have say on district’s representation

Central Hawke’s Bay residents have the opportunity to tell their mayor and councillors what they think of the district’s current representation.

The review will consider how many elected members should be on council, whether the district should keep its current ward structure and boundaries, change or eliminate them and review the possibilities of the introduction of community boards. It will also consider the number of Māori wards and representatives after a council decision in 2023 to introduce these for the 2025 local election.

As well as the survey, which is open to everyone online at letstalkchb.co.nz, residents can also share their views through submission forms available at the Waipawa Library, the Knowledge and Learning Hub – Te Huinga Wai and the council office in Waipawa.

The survey is now open, closing on 28 April, followed by a formal consultation, feedback on submissions and an initial draft Representation Review proposal. A final decision will be adopted by Council on 19 September.

Nominations close for Hastings District Council by-election

With Hastings District Council by-election nominations now closed, council is reminding people that postal voting will begin on May 2, and residents in the two wards of Heretaunga and Takitumu will start receiving voting papers in the mail.

Electors in these ward areas who are not listed on the final electoral roll for these by-elections can enrol or amend their electoral roll enrolment details on or before 5pm, Thursday May 1.

This can be done online at vote.nz, or a form can be requested by texting name and address to 3676, calling 0800 3676 56 or emailing enquiries@elections.govt.nz.

Forecasting earthquakes: New model to understand NZ biggest fault

Researchers are putting earthquake forecasting models under the microscope - focussing on future megaquakes on New Zealand’s biggest fault: the Hikurangi Subduction Zone.

This is the first step in the three-year Smart Ideas project, funded by the Ministry of Business, Innovation, and Employment. The goal of which is to create a new model to better understand the future of the Hikurangi Subduction Zone.

The zone starts in the northeastern South Island and extends up past East Cape, and lies about 25km beneath Wellington and about 15km beneath Napier and Gisborne.

A University of Otago team examined five existing statistical models used for earthquake forecasting and tested them using a worldwide catalogue of past earthquakes.

The findings suggest that there is no universal model for forecasting large earthquakes.

As the project enters its second year, the team will continue to explore earthquake forecasting, but these initial results underscore the importance of not favouring one model over others, and instead considering other models or a model-averaging approach.

The research will lead to a better understanding of the future earthquake potential of Hikurangi Subduction Zone, which can be used to better inform emergency preparedness and risk reduction.

Tararua District water update

Water restrictions have been lifted across almost all of the Tararua with recent rain in some parts of the district.

Restrictions remain in place for Ākitio where water leaks in the pipeline are experienced from the treatment plant to the top two treated water storage tanks.

Meanwhile, training has begun for the operators of the Dannevirke Wastewater plant as the team is moving from the commissioning phase to the final performance phase.

Water testing taken during the commissioning phase showed water quality surpassed the initial goals and hand over of the plant to TDC is expected to happen by the end of April.

Taradale High wins Secondary School Kayak Slalom Champs

Taradale High School won the Top Overall School trophy at NZ Secondary School Canoe Slalom Championships. The students are making a 'T' for Taradale with their arms.

Taradale High School has won the New Zealand Secondary Schools Slalom Championships held at Kawerau on March 22 - 26.

The school kayaking team won the Top Overall School trophy at New Zealand Secondary School Canoe Slalom Championships.

It is the first time THS has won the title.

The last time it was won by a Hawke’s Bay high school was 19 years ago.

Preferred dog owner status available in Tararua

Applications for preferred dog owner status are due by the end of April. It gives the bearer a reduced annual dog registration fee the next year.

The status recognises good, responsible dog owners and your dog must have been registered for at least a year.

To become a preferred dog owner you must have no impounding, infringements, justified complaints, or late registration payments/penalties within the last two years.

While you must also provide adequate housing for the dogs, have a current registration, meet microchipping requirements, and dog numbers comply with Tararua District Council Bylaws.

If the dog is granted preferred status, you will be eligible for the reduced fee for the following registration year.

There is a one-off fee for the preferred dog owner application.

Hawke’s Bay athletes finish at world cross-country champs in Serbia

Two Hawke’s Bay runners have finished out of the major placings in the world cross-country championships in Belgrade, Serbia.

William Little, from Wairoa, was 64th of 107 finishers in the senior men’s race, finishing in 30m 44s, in a race won by Ugandan runner Jacob Kiplimo in 28m 9s.

William Little finished 64th. File photo / Michael Dawson / michaeldawson.nz

Lorcan Rabbitte, of Hastings, was 72nd of 89 finishers in the under-20 men’s race won by Samuel Kibathi, of Kenya.











