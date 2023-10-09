Hawke’s Bay news in brief: Police appeal for information in Havelock North alleged kidnapping

Police are keen to know where this item of clothing came from, after an incident in Havelock North on Thursday.

Police are appealing for further information relating to the alleged kidnapping of two children in Havelock North last week, in particular information about a mauve-coloured night dress.

A 38-year-old man has been charged with kidnapping and threatening to kill/do grievous bodily harm, and was remanded in custody to appear again on October 31.

The incident happened about 6.45pm on Thursday October 5, when two children walking in the Nimon St area were approached by a man and coerced into going with him.

Police say the man made threats to the girls and forced them to stay with him, but the children managed to escape and ran to safety at a nearby house, where the homeowner alerted police.

Police are appealing to members of the public (pictured) for more information in relation to an incident where two girls were abducted and threatened in Havelock North last week. Photo / NZME

Police confirmed a black puffer jacket that was previously considered an item of interest has been found, but that they were still trying to identify where a mauve-coloured night dress was taken from.

“We are also aware there were a number of potential witnesses in and around the Nimon St area at the time of the incident, who may not yet have spoken to police - including people who were out walking dogs or playing sport in the area.”

If you are able to assist in this regard, please contact police via 105 and quote file number 231005/2426.

Hawke’s Bay road running success in Latvia

Hawke’s Bay runner Eric Speakman has kept on keeping on by running a personal best 5km time on the seal at the World Athletic Road Running Championships in Latvia.

The 33-year-old, who has 10 national titles to his name and is regarded as one of the most-consistent endurance runners in New Zealand, ran 13min 49sec in finishing 26th behind winner and 2016 Rio Olympic Games bronze track 5000 metres bronze medallist Hagos Gebrhiwet, of Ethiopia, who ran 12min 59sec.

The championships were run in Riga, the Baltic seaboard capital of Latvia.

Recovering from a foot injury, the Napier Harriers runner, and former national 1500 metres champion, last year took leave from his job teaching in Hutt Valley in what became an unsuccessful attempt to run a Birmingham Commonwealth Games qualifying time for the 5000m, in which US-based Hawke’s Bay runner Geordie Beamish eventually represented New Zealand.

Tamatea Medical Centre celebrates 50 years

From small beginnings in October 1973, when the practice was elevated above the Tamatea town centre, Tamatea Medical Centre (TAMC) continues to provide healthcare for people in the area.

Over the years the practice has had to evolve from an ‘easy on the day walk in service’ to a ‘fully booked’ community health provider including speciality services, TAMC practice manager Wayne Walford said.

Many former staff who worked at the centre over the years are returning for a luncheon on October 15 to share stories and anecdotes from their era.

