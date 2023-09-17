Hawke’s Bay news in brief: Crash on Expressway, Sailing Club’s season lauded

Napier Sailing Club is on the lookout for new members after wrapping a successful season on the water.

Wind in sails of Napier Sailing Club

The Napier Sailing Club will welcome back its world-class coach, Orestes Reyas, who recently led the New Zealand Optimist team to its best-ever result at the World Championships.

The club’s sailing season has now been completed and has proven it is a force to be reckoned with in New Zealand sailing.

“We’re incredibly proud of what our members have accomplished,” said Dan Barker, Optimist Sailing Rep for Napier Sailing Club.

“This season demonstrates the incredible talent and teamwork that our club fosters. We’ve had our share of challenges in the last year, but our sailors have consistently shown resilience and a commitment to excellence.”

Reyas’ return excites Barker, who said he had been invaluable for the development of Napier’s sailing talent.

“We know that his presence will invigorate our training programs and motivate our sailors to reach new heights.”

The club is open for new memberships. The New Junior Learn to Sail program runs through the second week of the School Holidays (October 2-6) and still has space available for new sailors.

Southbound lane of Hawke’s Bay Expressway blocked after crash

The southbound lane of Hawke’s Bay Expressway in Napier was closed after a truck crashed into the barrier on Monday morning.

A police spokesperson said police responded to the incident near Meeanee Rd at 8.25am.

She said there were no reports of any injuries, but the southbound lane was blocked.

Waka Kotahi said in a post on social media that the road was closed to southbound traffic between the Taradale Rd, SH50 and SH51 roundabout and Meanee Rd as of 8.55am.

“Southbound traffic is advised to use alternative routes for journeys in the area this morning. The road remains open to northbound traffic.”

The Black Seeds and P-Money to headline race days

The upcoming Grand Tour Racing Festival will bring two internationally acclaimed musical acts to Hawke’s Bay.

New Zealand Thoroughbred Racing have announced Kiwi reggae legends The Black Seeds will headline the Arrowfield Stud Plate Raceday, taking place on Saturday, September 30.

A fortnight later, DJ P-Money will entertain the crowd in the Festival Zone at the Livamol Classic Raceday on Saturday, October 14.

Both acts will play at Hastings Racecourse as part of The Grand Tour, a 20-date racing and entertainment festival that kicked off with the Tarzino Trophy Daffodil Raceday on September 9.

Organisers say a combined crowd of up to 12,000 is expected across the three-date Colliers Spring Racing Carnival, with Hawke’s Bay Racing hoping for a 7000-capacity sell-out on Livamol Classic Raceday.

A $79 ‘Double Up Festival Ticket Special’ will give race-goers access to The Grand Tour entertainment at both events. Tickets can be purchased at thegrandtour.nz.