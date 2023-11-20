Hawke’s Bay news in brief: Box of Chocs at Aubyn Live Theatre

Expect a cabaret packed full of familiar favourites from some of Brodway's greatest shows.

A new collaboration between Aubyn Live Theatre and Fours Company will bring Broadway to Hawke’s Bay from this weekend.

Both companies have come together to share talent and resources to create what they hope with be a highly entertaining cabaret called Box of Chocs.

It will be packed full of familiar favourites from some of the greatest Broadway shows across the decades including Mary Poppins, Finding Neverland, Waitress, Something Rotten, Ghost, Jesus Christ Superstar and much much more.

As it’s the season of joy, they’ve added a collection of heartwarming Christmas songs. Tea or coffee and a dessert offering are included in your ticket price to be served during the intermission.

Tickets available at Eventfinda and from the Hastings site.

What: Box of Chocs Where: Aubyn Live Theatre When: November 24 to December 3

Watch out for Chilean Needle Grass

Hawke’s Bay Regional Council is urging landowners to protect their farms by looking out for Chilean Needle Grass and reporting any sightings to council.

Team Lead Biosecurity Matt Short says now is the time Chilean Needle Grass is most visible with the large, purple flowers blooming in November and December.

“Chilean Needle Grass is a nasty pest plant. Once it gets onto land, it moves fast and thrives in dry, hard, hill country areas. The grass is detrimental to productive grassland as it out-competes desirable pastures.”

Chilean Needle Grass has purple flowers that bloom in November and December. Photo / Hawke's Bay Regional Council

He said the species can also create a raft of agricultural and economic issues for the farming community.

To report a sighting, head to hbrc.govt.nz and search #pesthub, or contact the council’s pest plant team on 06 835 9200.

Classic cars at the Napier Sound Shell

Classic cars will come to the Napier Sound Shell this weekend.

The NZ Morgan Car Club is hosting its annual meeting and rally in Hawkes Bay from Wednesday November through 22 to Sunday November 26.

Organisers said there will be about 50 people attending along with 27 cars travelling throughout the country to attend.

The cars will be on display for public from 12.30pm to 3pm on Saturday, November 25 at the Sound Shell on Napier’s Marine Parade.















