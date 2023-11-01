Hawke’s Bay news in brief: Bookings open for HazMobile

The HazMobile will return on November 26. Photo / Hastings District Council

Hastings and Napier residents will be able to dispose of hazardous waste for free on November 26 such as garden sprays, car oil and fuel, cleaners, paints and chemicals.

The HazMobile service will be available on that date, although the location is not being released publicly, as the service is restricted to the first 650 registrations.

To book go to the Napier City Council or Hastings District Council websites and search HazMobile.

Then complete the online booking form.

Alternatively, call your respective council.

Events fund is open

Hawke’s Bay Tourism is calling for applications from event operators to apply for a one-off events fund that has been established to assist the creation or further development of regional events in Hawke’s Bay.

The organisation said the Hawke’s Bay Regional Events Fund was designed to deliver the Ministry of Business Innovation & Employment (MBIE) Regional Events Fund to events in a way that drives visitation and economic benefit to Hawke’s Bay and stimulates recovery following Cyclone Gabrielle.

The fund is a contestable events fund with a total pool of $100,000, with no more than $25,000 allocated to any single event.

All applications will be assessed by the Hawke’s Bay Events Fund Panel against the outlined criteria and guidelines. Applications close Sunday, November 5 and any application information can be found at www.hawkesbaytourism.nz

Arrest made

A man has been arrested for making a threat understood to have been directed at Flaxmere’s Work and Income service centre on Tuesday.

A police spokeswoman said a 32-year-old man was arrested and summonsed to appear in court on a charge of “speaks threateningly” in relation to a threat made over the phone.

Armed police responded to an incident understood to be a shooting threat directed at Work and Income about 4pm on Tuesday.

Police outside the Work and Income Flaxmere service centre on Tuesday. Photo / Paul Taylor.

Regional Public Service Commissioner Karen Bartlett said the office was locked down for a short time on Tuesday afternoon following a threat.

”We have zero tolerance for aggression or abuse towards our staff, contractors, and the public we serve,” she said.