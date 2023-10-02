Hawke’s Bay news in brief: Beastly sounds from Bay Cities’ Symphonic

Mike from Hastings MusicWorks (left) with Laura Grady and the band's new Yamaha Vibraphone.

Beastly sounds from Bay Cities’ Symphonic

Bay Cities’ Symphonic Band together with the Hastings Music Society will showcase their newly purchased vibraphone for a special concert showcasing music about magical beasts this weekend.

With storytelling narrated by well-known local Ian Hunt, ‘Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them’ will include dancing garden gnomes, marching trolls, mythical flying piasas, dragons, Bigfoot, the last of the unicorns and more.

It will also be the first performance with the band’s new Yamaha vibraphone - a purchase made possible through funding from the Firstlight Foundation and sponsorship from MusicWorks Hastings.

Dressing up for the concert is encouraged, with organisers saying it is the perfect activity for the last day of the school holidays.

There will also be prizes for the best outfits. The concert starts at 2pm on Sunday October 8 at St Matthews Church in Hastings. Tickets are $5 at the door and it’s free for children aged under 12.

National Party claims candidates, volunteers abused by gang members on campaign

The National Party claims some of its candidates and volunteers have been abused by gang members on the campaign trail, including instances in Hawke’s Bay.

The party claims the anti-National rhetoric has been stirred up by former senior public servant and lifetime Mongrel Mob member Harry Tam, who has been holding voting education workshops across the country.

One incident allegedly involves Auckland Central candidate Mahesh Muralidhar who said a senior Head Hunters member filmed him and his wife in a restaurant and shared it with followers, with an “abusive and intimidating message”.

The most serious of the allegations is a National candidate who says they were forced to move house after a threat from a gang - National says it won’t release any further information to protect that person and their family.

The party also claims death threats were made to a volunteer in Auckland, another was attacked by a dog, and over the weekend several volunteers were abused and followed by gang members in Hawke’s Bay.

Fountain glows pink for Breast Cancer

Napier’s Tom Parker fountain will be glowing pink until October 9 in support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The Marine Parade icon is part of a global illumination campaign to shine a spotlight on the importance of detecting breast cancer early.

Every year around 140 women are diagnosed with breast cancer across the Hawke’s Bay region.

The campaign runs throughout the whole month and ends with Breast Cancer Foundation NZ’s annual Pink Ribbon street appeal on October 27 and 28. Volunteers will be out in force throughout the country collecting donations for breast cancer research, education, and patient support.

The Foundation said it was still seeking local volunteers to collect for the Pink Ribbon street appeal. More information on this and other ways to get involved with Breast Cancer Awareness Month can be found at breastcancerfoundation.org.nz/bcam

New bronze sponsor for Health Research Foundation Hawke’s Bay

Health Research Foundation – Hawke’s Bay has a new sponsor in the form of wealth management firm Forsyth Barr.

Both parties said the sponsorship would significantly help provide better access to health services in the region.

“The Foundation has done wonderful work that has directly benefited the health of the Hawke’s Bay community. As such, we are proud to become a sponsor and help them further the great work they do,” Forsyth Barr Napier manager Craig Lane said.

The Foundation has recently revitalised its identity, resulting in a new name, logo, and website, with the purpose of better reflecting what it stands for.

“A holistic, pro-active view on health has become a far more normalised concept now, compared to 50 years ago,” said Laura Martin, chief marketing officer for the Foundation.

“Projects can span the physical, mental, or socio-economic dynamics; they truly look at what the biggest health challenges are in our community and fund those projects that combine a strong local relevance with the prospect of tangible results and a maximum impact for people in Hawke’s Bay.”

Sponsorship through ‘corporate partnerships’ is a new feature introduced by the Health Research Foundation – Hawke’s Bay. It offers businesses the opportunity to continuously support the Foundation.