Hawke’s Bay news in brief: Armed police called to Hastings property

A large police presence, including armed police, were at a property in Hastings late on Saturday. Photo / Paul Taylor

Armed police were called to a property in Hastings on Saturday night after a man was allegedly threatening to use a firearm.

The incident happened on Murdoch Place about 8pm in the suburb of Raureka.

A police spokesperson said due to the risk posed to others in the house, and to police staff, armed police including the Armed Offenders Squad (AOS) attended “as a precaution”.

“Police officers were able to enter the property [on Sunday] morning and speak with those inside.

“The male was taken into custody without incident around 11am.”

Lotto winners

Lotto players who purchased a ticket at New World Hastings and one My Lotto player from Hawke’s Bay have each won a Second Division prize worth $12,425 in Saturday night’s draw.

Tickets can be checked in store, on MyLotto or through the MyLotto App.

Driftwood fires

Firefighters were called to the foreshore at Awatoto, near Napier, on three separate occasions over the weekend to put out driftwood fires.

The largest was about 40m x 10m.

Firefighters extinguished the driftwood fires on each occasion including on Friday night, Saturday morning and Saturday night.

Raukawa grass fire

Firefighters on Saturday afternoon put out a small grass fire in Raukawa, just outside of Hastings, before it spread.

The grass fire was about 4m x 4m and happened on Anaroa Rd about 4pm.

Kiriata showcase

Wairoa Māori Film Festival is to present the Kiriata Māori Cinema Showcase in New Plymouth.

It is curated by Wairoa Māori Film Festival director Leo Koziol (Ngāti Kahungunu, Ngāti Rakaipaaka) in response to an exhibition at the Govett-Brewster Art Gallery | Len Lye Centre exhibition.

The Waitangi weekend showcase will present a selection of documentaries, short films and moving image artworks made by Māori filmmakers.

“Kiriata Māori 2024 [Kiriata means film or cinema] is a special programme for the Wairoa Māori Film Festival, as the full festival was unable to go ahead last year because of the impacts of Cyclone Gabrielle on the East Coast,” Koziol told RNZ.