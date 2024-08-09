A former representative rugby player with experience in coaching in Europe has been appointed general manager of Hawke’s Bay Netball in another example of mixed-codes leadership in the sports.

Aaron Good, a rugby coach who has been appointed general manager of Hawke's Bay Netball. Photo / Doug Laing.

Aaron Good, who coached Napier Pirate in Hawke’s Bay rugby last year, and who had previously played for Poverty Bay and Manawatū and been an assistant coach with the Manawatū Turbos, has recently returned from a professional coaching contract with Italian club Verona.

At Netball Hawke’s Bay he replaces Denise Aiolupotea, who has resigned after 10 years with the organisation, and who has also been a leading member of the Hawke’s Bay Tui rugby team in its successes over the past two years.