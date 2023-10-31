Hawke’s Bay man wins steel industry Apprentice of the Year

Caleb Ireland of Red Steel won Steel Construction New Zealand Apprentice of the Year, the second person from Napier in a row to win it. Photo / Bob Hawley

Caleb Ireland of Red Steel won Steel Construction New Zealand Apprentice of the Year, the second person from Napier in a row to win it. Photo / Bob Hawley

The steel industry’s newest Apprentice of the Year says research is key for any apprentice who doesn’t want to be stuck sweeping floors.

Red Steel employee Caleb Ireland was recognised as the best apprentice for Steel Construction New Zealand’s (SCNZ’s) Apprentice of the Year award.

It’s the second year in a row that Napier-based Red Steel has produced an Apprentice of the Year and the third time since the award was introduced in 2016.

Ireland said his path into working as an apprentice in steel fabrication began with his hobby of welding stockcar frames to race in.

“I realised I enjoyed welding, which led me down a path to steel fabrication,” Ireland said.

“I was offered experience at a local engineering company while I was at Hastings Boys’ High, which led to learning about ATNZ [Apprentice Training New Zealand] and how you could earn money while learning.”

He said he owed his success to everyone at Red Steel, for employing him and helping him to succeed, and also to Ben Julian at ATNZ.

“It was very cool to be recognised for the hard work, and in front of the high rollers of the steel industry. Just the experience of attending the annual conference and awards night in Queenstown was special.”

He advised potential apprentices to do their research first on the best companies offering suitable experience “to avoid sweeping the floor for too long!”.

“And push yourself to get through the paperwork side of the apprenticeship to avoid delaying your move to real money.”

Alister Varcoe, Workshop Manager for Red Steel, said the company was impressed with Ireland’s passion to develop himself.

“Caleb has become a diligent and dependable employee who inspires others with his ability to learn quickly and collaborate,” Varcoe said.

Caleb Ireland (centre) receives his award. He credits his success to everyone at Red Steel and Ben Julian of ATNZ. Photo / Patrick Fallon

“He maintains a high level of quality and requires little motivation to achieve agreed deadlines, even on the most challenging of projects.”

Bob Hawley, Managing Director of Red Steel, said Red Steel was committed to building a pipeline for tomorrow’s skilled workforce.

“Training apprentices is a must-do,” Hawley said.

“You can’t just leave it up to other companies to train. We’re all finding it difficult to get skilled labour.”

More than 10 per cent of the total workforce employed by local structural steel contractors are in a training programme, and 70 per cent of structural steel contractors employ an average of five apprentices.