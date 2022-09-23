Hawke's Bay man mowing down lawn and garden scamsters

Beau O'Brien at the wheel on the ride-on. Now he's steering a register of lawnmowing and garden services. Photo / NZME

Entrepreneurial Napier lawnmower Beau O'Brien's business of cleaning up people's front and back yards has taken another step forward with a plan to help clean up the industry itself.

At it now for 10 years, establishing Bo's Mows, he's launched online site the New Zealand Lawn and Garden Registry, open to all professional services, whether individual, franchiser or franchisee.

It aims at being a first call for anyone looking to get their lawns mowed by creditable and reputable operators, and to exile fly-by-nighters, cold-calling, overcharging, not doing a satisfactory job and customers being bullied.

O'Brien reckons dodgy operators are enabled by a lack of industry standards, particularly on pricing.

The site will provide resources for registered lawn and garden operators, which will help new arrivals in the industry and provide reference for those looking for the services.

The Commerce Commission says that in the last 12 months it has received nine "contacts" relevant to pricing and quality of law, gardening and garden landscaping services but none are currently under investigation.



O'Brien likens his development to more formal industry standard monitoring and promotion groups such as Master Builders, Master Butchers and Baking New Zealand.

He hopes to take the concept nationwide.

O'Brien said there's "no shortage" of mowing and gardening work in Hawke's Bay.

However, a recent check of services advertised as operating in Hawke's Bay revealed as many as half with contact details out-of-date or no longer in use, or businesses themselves no longer operating.

"It's incredible," said O'Brien, who has never been shy of encouraging and supporting others into the industry, even prospective competition.

He says that by "working together" operators can share work if needed because of the workload, or to have work closer to home.

Police Hawke's Bay area prevention manager Martin James says residents need to exercise caution when engaging workers to carry out maintenance around their homes or property.

"Someone from a legitimate business should have a business card and more often than not, a marked trade vehicle displaying a company name," he said.

"If you are approached at your door or cold-called, we suggest you refrain from engaging someone on the spot, and instead take their business card or details, and research the business they purport to represent before you go any further."

He said people should also refrain from letting door-knockers enter their homes, ensure any work is done upfront before payment and not give out bank account or credit card details to strangers.

Anyone who believes they may have been the victim of a crime should always contact police.