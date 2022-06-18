A Hawke's Bay resident is one of five people to snag a $200,000 share of the first division prize on the Saturday night Lotto draw, with a ticket from MyLotto. Photo / NZME

The trend of Hawke's Bay Lotto players sharing $1m first division prizes has continued.

A Hawke's Bay resident is $200,000 richer after splitting the $1 million first division prize from Saturday night's Lotto draw with four others.

They bought their ticket online through MyLotto.

The other four winners came from Whangaparaoa, Auckland, Bay of Plenty and Porirua.

Powerball was not struck and has rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $12 million.

Strike has rolled over and will be $300,000 on Wednesday night.

The winning ticket was sold at Stanmore Bay Superette in Whangaparaoa, at Countdown North West in Auckland, at Titahi Bay Four Square in Porirua, and on MyLotto to the players from Bay of Plenty and Hawkes Bay.

Lotto is advising anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores to check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, online at mylotto.co.nz, or through the Lotto NZ App.

Last Wednesday night, a first division prize was sold at Pak n Save in Napier and grabbed a $333,333 share of the $1m first prize.

The ticket shared the prize with winners from Northland and Porirua.

A Waipawa Lotto ticket purchaser also enjoyed a one-third share of $1 million in the June 4 Lotto draw with a ticket sold at Waipawa BP.