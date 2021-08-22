Hawke's Bay kaumatua Des Ratima, 'staunch advocate' for the underdog, dies aged 69

Kaumatua Des Ratima has died aged 69.

Mike Paku, chairman of Te Taiwhenua o Heretaunga, said Ratima died on Sunday morning.

"He had some health issues, underlying conditions," Paku said.

"He was a staunch advocate for Maori and issues encapsulating the whole community.

"Right to the end he was staunch in regards to the Oranga Tamariki and their practices and lack of cultural sensitivity."

He said like any whanau who found themselves in bereavement during lockdown, it was challenging.

"Within our grieving practices we practice Kanohi ki te Kanohi- face to face, and it's hard to do that in lockdown," he said.

"It's incredibly hard for those who want to pay their respects."

Tributes for Ratima flowed online with Meka Whaitiri, Labour MP for Ikaroa-Rāwhiti, saying "glad to have spent time with you the other day as you waited for Aunty Evelyn to get your lunch," she said.



"I'll remember that conversation. How much work you felt needed to be done. With death being so imminent, how your thoughts had changed.

"Go to your eternal rest knowing you served this country and your community with humility, dignity and strength with a 19 year career in the NZ Army; to your Church Latter Day Saints; to the community of Whakatu as our unofficial Mayor; the fierce advocacy, awhi and care to the many whanau struggling amongst us.

"Your love and compassion knew no bounds and you leave a big hole in a world needing that more than ever. So rest your weary head e te whanaunga. Your work complete. I salute you! I thank you!

"Sincere condolences to Aunty Evelyn and whanau at this very sad time. May God keep and comfort you all."