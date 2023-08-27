Hawke’s Bay karting an epic family affair as major Blossom event approaches

Father-daughter racing duo Tony and Nastacia Gaylard (left) stand with Duane and Leighton Todd, Steve and Jack Halpin, Sally and Jack Bridgman, Dave and Matt Goodgame, Nina and Ian Smith and Shaun and Ben Hibbs at the KartSport racetrack in Hastings. Photo / Paul Taylor

Hawke’s Bay is entering what many in the karting world would consider a renaissance ahead of one of the year’s biggest events, and many of the drivers say it’s all because of whānau.

Take vice club captain Shaun Hibbs, for example, who walked off the KartSport Hawke’s Bay racetrack in Hastings on Sunday with a gigantic grin on his face.

After a nail-biting round and the smell of burned rubber still lingering, Hibbs tells Hawke’s Bay Today he just managed to edge out his son Ben, 20, in a race.

“I beat him in a couple of races, but he got me in the last one,” Ben admitted.

Shaun and Ben will be one of the many families involved in this year’s “Blossom 54″ GP event at the club on September 1,2 and 3.

Organisers are expecting 100-plus entries for the annual event and the day will include races and spot prizes for fans and drivers alike.

Ben has been racing since he was 6 years old and said it was great to be able to share a sport with his old man.

“It’s a good way to spend time with Dad. I enjoy having battles with him on the track. That’s my favourite thing about karting now, spending time with him.”

For Hibbs snr, not only is it a great way to spend some quality time with his son, but it’s also a great way to get an adrenaline rush.

“It’s my monthly fix. My son lives out of town so it’s our monthly catch-up as well. It’s been our sport and we’ve always done it.”

What makes club day even more interesting is that the Hibbs aren’t the only family duo getting in on the action.

There are now seven duos that will have the opportunity to race on track days, many squaring off against each other at one point or another.

“It’s always been a family affair, but now we’ve got so many families racing together,” Shaun said.

He said he’s even been trying to get his own dad along so the three of them could race together, but admitted he could be “a bit slow”.

And speed really is a must in this sport, as karts dive around tight turns at speeds from 80km/h to more than 100km/h.

Club president and veteran racer Steve Halpin and his son Jack, 18, are also keeping karting in the family.

Halpin snr said he was elated to see the growth of families in the sport.

“It’s been a bit of a resurgence [of families].”

“It’s allowing - particularly in the Briggs class - more family combinations as well as in other classes like the ones me and my son race in on different levels.”

He said it was a pretty cool feeling to have his son on the track with him and encouraged others to get involved.

“We’ve got something for everyone. You don’t need to have any special skill set to come out because people can help you with the mechanical side of it.

“Come out and ask, and we can help.”

Some of the most recent club members have been through a new initiative where people can pay to come and have a go on race day in one of two karts owned by the club.

“We hire those out on race day. Arrive and drive we call it,” Hibbs said.

“We’ve had that full for the last five months and had a 100 per cent success rate. Someone has always walked out of that experience and bought a kart.”

Among those “someones”’ are father-daughter duo Tony and Nastacia Gaylard.

The talented 16-year-old found she had quite the knack for karting after experiencing the drive for a special birthday treat.

“It started off with me coming here and doing an arrive and drive,” she said.

“We decided to get one kart at first, but then decided to get two because it came in a sort of package deal. We were going to sell the second kart but decided Dad was going to race in it.”

Four months down the track and the father-daughter duo are regular fixtures.

“It’s just a great atmosphere; everyone gets around you and supports you,” Tony said.

“The support from the track and the people here is amazing.”

But the real question is, who comes out in pole position when the father and daughter take to the track?

“I normally do, but I got beaten twice today by her.”

